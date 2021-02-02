NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 10  |  February 2, 2021

City Council approves $600,000 for LB CARES Grant 020221

City Council approves $600,000 for LB CARES Grant Program and reallocates unawarded funds

On Tuesday, Jan 26, the Laguna Beach City Council approved an expansion of the LB CARES Grant Program to provide up to $600,000 to qualifying local hotels experiencing impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The City Council also reallocated $116,000 in unawarded LB CARES funding to qualified Laguna Beach retail businesses that did not receive funding during the first round of the program and allocated up to $64,000 to work to help bring non-qualified applicants into program compliance. Click here for a list of all restaurants and retailers that have received funding through the LB CARES Grant Program to date.

LB CARES Hotel Grant Program

Through the new City of Laguna Beach LB CARES Hotel Grant Program, qualifying Laguna Beach hotels are eligible for a one-time grant of 50 percent of Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) received for the fourth quarter, with a minimum award of $5,000 (most recipients will receive between $5,000-$25,000; only a few will receive the maximum award amount of $100,000). 

Hotels must be in good standing with the City to be eligible for the program and short-term lodging is not eligible. All Laguna Beach hotels will be automatically enrolled in the program and receive grant payments by mid-February.

Community Assistance Grant Funding

The City of Laguna Beach makes Community Assistance Grants available to nonprofit organizations that provide special services to the residents of Laguna Beach. The objective of this program is to assist local organizations in funding new projects or expanded services within the community. On January 26, the City Council authorized staff to move forward with an expedited schedule for the grant program, with a total of $250,000 available for distribution.

City Council approves Nirvana

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Nirvana Grille is a recipient of the LB CARES Grant Program: (L-R) Assistant City Manager Shohreh Dupuis, Mayor Bob Whalen, Nirvana Grille Owner Lindsay Smith, and Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf

The City of Laguna Beach is currently accepting applications for Community Assistance Grants; applications are available at the link here and will be accepted through Monday, Feb 22.

Cultural Arts Grant Funding

As part of Tuesday’s City Council action, $60,000 was allocated to fund the Cultural Arts Grant funding deficit, and an expedited schedule was approved.

The City of Laguna Beach is currently accepting applications for Cultural Arts Funding. Applications will be accepted from nonprofit organizations whose primary purpose and experience is presenting arts programs.

Through the support of the Laguna Beach Tourism Marketing District and City of Laguna Beach, up to a total of $200,000 will be available for distribution. Applications will be evaluated on programs that provide the greatest benefits in meeting the needs of Laguna Beach, its residents, and visitors.

Cultural Arts Funding applications are available now by clicking here and will be accepted through Monday, Feb 22.

Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund

To quickly provide direct financial assistance to individuals and employees living or working in Laguna Beach that have been impacted by COVID-19, the Laguna Beach City Council amended its $300,000 matching grant for Phase 2 of the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund to a $150,000 donation for immediate one-time use, and the remaining $150,000 to be allocated as matching grant funds.

City Council approves Lumberyard

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Lumberyard is a recipient of the LB CARES Grant Program: (L-R) Assistant City Manager Shohreh Dupuis, Mayor Bob Whalen, Lumberyard Owner Cary Redfearn, and Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf

The Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund, administered by the Laguna Beach Community Foundation (LBCF), provides Emergency Assistance Mini-Grants up to a maximum of $1,000 per household to individuals living or working in Laguna Beach* with emphasis on those in the restaurant, hospitality, retail, and personal services industries. All donations made to the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund are tax-deductible.

For more information on how to donate or apply, visit the program’s website at www.lagunacovid19relief.com.

Laguna Beach Business Assistance Services Program

In conjunction with LB CARES, the City of Laguna Beach has also established the Laguna Beach Business Assistance Services Program. This new program is being established to help local businesses and nonprofits access available resources offered by state, federal, and county government, help determine the best resources to meet each business’ unique circumstance, and to help businesses with the process of preparing and submitting applications.

For more information, visit the program’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/BusinessAssistanceor contact Project Manager Jeremy Frimond at (949) 464-6673 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

*City employees, elected officials, and their immediate family are not eligible for the LB CARES Programs or the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund.

