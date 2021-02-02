NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 10  |  February 2, 2021

Chef Pirozzi, owner of Alessa and Salerno 020221

Chef Pirozzi, owner of Alessa and Salerno, supports Laguna Food Pantry volunteers

Every year, Chef Alessandro Pirozzi, owner of Alessa and Salerno restaurants in Laguna Beach, demonstrates his ongoing support of Laguna Food Pantry and its tireless volunteers by his actions, not mere words.

“The majority of us are lucky enough never to have to worry about food. But there are also many people out there who are counting on organizations like the Laguna Food Pantry to make sure that they have a meal for their family,” says Chef Pirozzi. “That’s why we always support them in any way we can.”

Anne Belyea, executive director of the Laguna Food Pantry, says, “Typically, Laguna Food Pantry celebrates its dedicated volunteers with an annual Volunteer Appreciation Dinner, such as the lovely party last year at Alessa’s. 

“That year, we had arranged for a simple but delicious menu. To our surprise, Chef Pirozzi showered us with every delicious appetizer, pizza, pasta, and entrée on the menu.”

Chef Pirozzi gift

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Chef Pirozzi’s generosity is much appreciated by the Laguna Food Pantry

Unable to have a similar celebration this year because of the pandemic, Laguna Food Pantry reached out to Chef Pirozzi to purchase $15 gift cards for their 120 incredible volunteers. 

“Instead, Chef Pirozzi charged us only $120 total and gave us 150 hundred-dollar gift cards! Immediately, we called to address what we thought was an error. It was not,” Belyea says. “Then, again, with the stay-at-home order back, and restaurants only providing takeout (at the time), we reached out to make sure that this was what he wanted to do. Not only is Chef Pirozzi an accomplished and talented chef, but also a thoughtful and big-hearted community member.”

The Laguna Food Pantry’s Board of Directors and volunteers send their heartfelt appreciation to Chef Alessandro Pirozzi for his generosity and support.

The Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and operates with a safe drive-through distribution system. Anyone in need is welcome to pick up food once a week. If you know someone who would benefit, please pass along this information. If you’re able, the Food Pantry welcomes your support at www.lagunfoodpantry.org.

 

