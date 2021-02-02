2020 accomplishments, 2021 goals reviewed at special council meeting
By BARBARA DIAMOND
Laguna Beach may begin in February recruiting a director of information technology.
Mayor Bob Whalen opined at a special Zoom meeting on Saturday that information technology was becoming big enough for its own department, rather than one of three divisions overseen by Administrative Services Director Gavin Curran. City Manager John Pietig said he would bring the proposal to the council in February.
“It’s weird to have the Director of Administrative Services [be the] head of Finance, Information, Technology, and Human Resources,” said Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf.
Curran has worked for the city since 2004. He was appointed Director of Finance and IT four years later.
He has served as head of Administrative Services since 2017 and has worked closely with Pietig on city budgets.
Laguna in the past several years routinely has been commended for its excellence in financial reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association.
Updated Stoplight Analysis of key projects ranked from yellow to red:
Key projects from the 2019-2020 fiscal year and updated this month were ranked and available for review.
Twenty-two of the projects have been completed, some included in the list of 2020 accomplishments reviewed by Pietig earlier in the meeting and made available to the public on January 7.
Projects were ranked from 1 to 96 in “stoplight colors”: those in red unlikely to be funded any time soon, unless upgraded by the council.
The very last item on the list is a new community pool, which Councilmember George Weiss wistfully asked if there was any chance of money even for a study.
“The community needs it so, so much, but there is no money in the CIP [Capital Improvement Project budget] for it,” said Pietig.
Whalen said he was confident the city could afford the cost of a new pool, but the bigger challenge was finding where to put it.
Weiss said water polo is similar to lawn bowling and asked if the lawn bowling area on Cliff Drive had been considered as a site.
No answer was forthcoming.
Council requests for additions to the projects list:
Councilmember Toni Iseman led off.
She wants the city to look at solar installations on city buildings’ new roofs and to ask Waste Management to assist in cleaning up the trash areas in the alley between Forest and Ocean avenues.
Assistant City Manager Shohreh Dupuis said the trash collection needs to be consolidated in one area for all the businesses.
She also said the pavers in the alley are deteriorating and need to be replaced – which calls into question what will happen to the pavers that community members paid to have inscribed and laid.
Iseman asked to have the city conduct an employee survey for the new city manager recruitment and exit interviews to find out why they were leaving city employment.
Whalen said that issue should be left up to the new city manager and got no disagreement.
A proposal to create a Police Task Force was also deferred, for input from the newly appointed Police Chief Robert Thompson.
Iseman said she is working on a pamphlet on the benefits of owning an historic property, which should be ready by the end of the year.
And not for the first time, Iseman mentioned dissatisfaction with the service of the Cox franchise in Laguna.
She said the greatest complaints she gets from the public are about Cox rates and service.
Whalen listed the possible acquisition of South Laguna beaches from the county as an important addition to city goals.
“The first step is for us to provide lifeguards,” Whalen said. “We are assisting down there anyway.”
Whalen said the county lifeguard contract is expiring at the end of the year, and he doesn’t want to see the city entering a multiyear contract with them.
Pietig opined that the acquisition of the beaches should be coupled with the acquisition of the parking lot across from Aliso Beach to mitigate the cost of managing the beaches, estimated at $800,000 a year.
Whalen also supports a master parking plan and a Laguna Canyon Road improvement package that would include rezoning for mixed use to allow housing.
Weiss said with summer coming, the city should restart the outreach program stymied by COVID-19 to make the public aware of the parking app.
Dupuis reported she is working with Caltrans to replace meters with pay stations that bill by license plates.
Weiss reiterated his support for mapping Laguna Canyon Creek to provide delineation of where people can and cannot build that he included in his election campaign.
Kempf said she would like to see Laguna become a Lean Six Sigma- oriented city.
Lean Six Sigma is a process that provides an organization with the tools to improve its efficiency.
The city has studied the process and Kempf would like the community to see the study.
A presentation is being prepared, Pietig said.
Kempf further wants the city to develop a master parking plan that could include parking in neighborhoods.
She said a pilot project could start south of Nyes Place and listed several possible locations, including parking lots at Ruby’s Diner and Laguna Terrace, the Montage Employees lot, and 31786 Coast Hwy in South Laguna.
Kempf proposed building a garage on the parking lot across from Aliso Beach.
“It would be wonderful if Coastal [California Coastal Commission] would buy into it,” said Whalen.
Dupuis said two lots purchased by the city in South Laguna could be flattened and striped. Other vacant lots that the city does not own could be leased, Dupuis said.
In the lone public comment at the meeting, Anne Caenn requested information on plans for the Digester.
Dupuis responded that the restoration would be conducted in conjunction with the parking structure in the Village Entrance approved 3-2 by the council.
A lawsuit has been filed to oppose the parking structure.
Saturday’s meeting also included a preview of the City Council’s tentative agendas for 2021.
The agendas are available on the City council page on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/citygov/cityclerk/mam.htm.