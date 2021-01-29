NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 9  |  January 29, 2021

LOCA online auction is live through tomorrow evening 012921

LOCA Arts Education invites everyone to engage in its online auction, For the Love of Art. Bidding is open now through Saturday, Jan 30 at 8 p.m. Registration is free, and works may be viewed and bid on at www.32auctions.com/loca

More than 60 spectacular originals are available, with bids opening as low as $50. Many of Orange County’s top artists are represented. Highlights include landscapes by Hedy Buzan, Michael Obermeyer, and Wendy Wirth; jewelry by Morgan Amirani,  Kate Cohen, Maaria Kader, Sherry Salito-Forsen, and Ken Sugimoto; figurative works by Sandra Jones Campbell, Valerie Gorrell, and Rich Linder; and still lifes by Rich Fair, Cynthia Fletcher, David Milton, and Kirsten Whalen. Artisanal books, ceramics, printmaking, and wearable art add a uniqueness and diversity to the collection.

LOCA online Kate

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mike Tauber

Kate Cohen and Sandra Jones Campbell are among artists who donated to LOCA’s online auction

“We requested mostly small-sized works,” said Vinita Voogd, LOCA Vice President. “The affordable prices make them perfect to give as a gift or valentine for a loved one,” she said. Revenue raised will be split between the artists and LOCA, and items will be shipped to desired destinations. Buyers will know they are helping to keep arts education accessible to all.

LOCA has provided arts education services to Orange County residents and visitors for more than 28 years, by connecting professional artists and teachers with newcomers. Outreach workshops are provided free at institutions including public schools and libraries, Boys & Girls Club, Waymakers youth shelter, and Glennwood House, residence for special needs young adults.

Community workshops are provided to the public free or at low cost so everyone at all abilities can benefit from creative learning. Workshops are online and in-person at the Laguna Beach Community Center, local studios, galleries, gardens, parks, and the Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

LOCA online Helen

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mike Tauber

Mosaic by Helen Fallon

LOCA’s annual in-person fundraiser was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions, therefore LOCA created this auction online so everyone can participate safely. “We are relying on auction bidders now more than ever,” stated Vinita Voogd. The auction preview is available now and registration is free. 

Visit www.32auctions.com/loca for more. Additional information is available on the calendar pages at www.locaarts.org.

 

