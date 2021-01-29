This is as close as we can come to actually singing to our readers on their birthdays!

Change a life by donating reading glasses, sunglasses, and hats to Village HopeCare

A dollar doesn’t buy much these days. However, by donating your reading glasses, sunglasses, and baseball hats to Village HopeCare (VHC) – or by donating funds to purchase them – it can change lives.

The deadline of February 15 is quickly approaching.

One hundred percent of donations go to VHC.

For ten years, Tom Berndt, a realtor with Coldwell Banker in Laguna, has been supplying reading glasses and sunglasses for recipients halfway around the world at Village HopeCore (VHC) at the base of Mt. Kenya (over 6,000 ft) in Cogoria, Kenya.

Berndt says, “It is a long way from their village (Chogoria) to any kind of store. And they really don’t have the money for glasses, anyway.

“This year I have only a short time to collect what gets hand carried to the villages. In the past I had six months and marketing meetings with Realtors, who contributed 90 percent of all the donations. But things have changed due to COVID-19. I have only 28 days to collect.

“One pair of reading glasses can change a life. And my auxiliary, I created 10 years ago, can promise every donation gets to those who need it. By an amazing tiny woman now 80 years young who brings doctors, nurses, dentists, assistants, vitamins, etc. My department is reading glasses, hats, sunglasses.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Kids at orphanage wearing donated baseball hats

Chogoria, Kenya, is a high elevation area on Mt. Kenya. A very simple donation of hats, reading glasses, and sunglasses, which can cost as little as $1, can really affect a life.

Berndt reports that the box has been filled twice in four days.

“Last year, I also included baseball caps for the two orphanages, and sunglasses. At that altitude, the children develop cataracts early on, hence the glasses and hats. The reading glasses went to the adults. I delivered 1,500 readers, over 400 hats, and over 400 sunglasses. They all know my name on Mt. Kenya, even though I’ve never been there.”

“Village HopeCore started in the year 2000, with Founder and CEO Dr. Mugambi, the current Medical Director Dr. Phil Rasori, 12 women, and $5,000 USD. Since then, they have launched, grown, and evolved all of their programs to support the health of children and their mothers.

Their website states, “HopeCore’s approach is sustainable and replicable. We treat children and their mothers from conception through 18 years of life. All programming works within existing institutions to ensure longevity of programming. We partner with the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, schools, and many others to ensure all activities are working hand in hand with other area interventions and that we do not duplicate efforts.”

Berndt relies on local realtors for donations.

“I started nine years ago just collecting reading glasses. I started this because I use reading glasses, and they’re only a dollar at the 99 Cents store. That’s where I go when I get monetary donations. I clean out the store of all their glasses. Realtors write checks to me, or hand me cash, not expecting a receipt. That’s just the way they are. And they trust I will get their donation to the right place.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Kathy Sangster

A friendship with Lido Island resident Kathy Sangster sparked Berndt’s interest in VHC. “I became involved knowing Kathy for many years. She lives on Lido Island. She couldn’t be 90 pounds soaking wet and endures usually two to three months there, often returning sick. It is not a healthy environment. Kathy is forced to hand carry all of the items I deliver as luggage, because if sent ahead, it would likely be stolen in the Nairobi airport.”

Berndt says that Kathy, who goes there each year, also collects vitamins. “She travels there with doctors and nurses, dentists, and hygienists. The diet there is terrible, as is the general health. Dentists end up just pulling teeth all day. The doctors treat all manner of malady. And they go there on their own dime. The nurses too.”

To donate reading glasses, sunglasses, or baseball hats, there are drop boxes at Coldwell Banker at 31582 S Coast Hwy in Laguna Beach or at Coldwell Banker at 27111 Camino De Estrella in Dana Point.

To donate funds, call Tom at (949) 633-5100 or email [email protected]

For more information about Village HopeCore, go to www.villagehopecore.org.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5868 asks for help to remain in Laguna Beach

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post in Laguna Beach is a nonprofit, fully volunteer organization. They do not own any income producing assets and must depend on donations to pay the Post’s expenses (insurance, for example) and continue the support of veterans in need.

While in prior years they ran fundraisers such as a lottery and an annual Oktoberfest, their active members have aged to the extent that they can no longer manage these kinds of events. They do receive donations for poppies, but that income is restricted to specific VFW causes.

So, in order to sustain the good works they do for veterans and the local community, they are asking for donations.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Arnie Silverman, Patriot of the Year 2019, during Veteran’s Day Ceremony in 2020

Korean War Veteran Arnie Silverman says, “With your help, we can continue supporting our VFW Little League team, visit veteran patients at Long Beach VA Hospital and the Wounded Warriors facility in Pendleton when permitted, participate in patriotic events such as Memorial Day, assist various charities and homeless vets, and overall make ourselves available when needed.

“It will enable us to maintain our Post in Laguna Beach that has proudly been here for close to 75 years. Laguna Beach deserves a Post such as ours. Let’s make sure it is able to continue on. The officers of our Post thank you and wish you a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!”

Send whatever you are can to:

Frank Danielson, QM, VFW Post 5868, P.O Box 629, Laguna Beach, CA 92652.

$35,000 available in scholarships from Cox Charities

Cox Charities is offering $35,000 in college scholarships to high school seniors in the Orange County and Palos Verdes areas. The Cox Scholars scholarships range from $2,500 to $5,000. Recipients must be a 2021 graduating high school senior living in Cox’s Southern California service area.

Applications are now open. The deadline to complete and submit the online application is February 3. For more information, visit www.coxcharitiesca.org.

“Now more than ever, students in our community are working hard to achieve their educational dreams amid new learning circumstances and tough financial times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a company founded by a teacher, we continue to support local students and education in San Diego and look forward to awarding our annual scholarships in the new year,” said Chanelle Hawken, vice president of government and public affairs for Cox Communications in California.

Scholarship recipients will be chosen based on their scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities, volunteerism, and staying focused on their educational goals despite facing adversity in their lives.

Here are some helpful tips for students when applying for a Cox Scholars scholarship:

1. Before you apply – Review the scholarship requirements carefully and make sure you’re eligible before spending time putting an application together. If you don’t meet the requirements such as GPA or place of residence, your application will not be considered.

2. Financial information – Use tax forms to declare income or give your best estimate if tax forms are unavailable. To be most effective, don’t leave any sections blank.

3. Extracurricular activities – The scholarship committee wants to know what applicants are interested in. Make sure to provide an accurate timeline that includes all activities from the previous four years. Make sure not to repeat information in multiple places.

4. A personal statement – Don’t wait until the last minute to put this together. Give yourself time to think about the topic, and answer from your own personal experience. The more passionate you are, the better your statement. Ask someone you trust to read it and give feedback. And don’t forget to run a spell check.

5. Submit your application and supporting documents before the deadline – If you wait until the last minute, you may encounter issues that prevent you from submitting the application on time, such as computer issues or gathering financial information from a parent.

Funded by employee payroll donations that are matched by the company, Cox Charities provides support to communities in Cox Communications’ service area by awarding scholarships to high school seniors and grants to nonprofit organizations.

A volunteer advisory board of Cox employees oversees the foundation and its giving programs.

In 2020, ten Cox Scholars from Orange County and Palos Verdes were recognized for their successes in the classroom and in the community.

For more information, visit www.coxcharitiesca.org.

Laguna photographer offers free portraits for first responders, essential and frontline workers

Top local real estate photographer Bob Ortiz wants to show his appreciation to frontline workers, essential workers, and first responders by offering them photographs at no charge.

“I want to let them know how much we appreciate their sacrifices and service,” says Ortiz.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Bob Ortiz

Crew at Ralph’s market in Laguna

Ortiz is an affiliate of the Laguna Board of REALTORS® and is an architecture photographer who photographs million-dollar homes. Bob has been a staple in the Southern California photography scene for many years.

“I’ll take photos and then Stu News will post them. Let’s get the ball rolling and show the people of Laguna Beach what the frontline and essential workers and first responders mean to us and how grateful we are,” says Ortiz.

To contact Ortiz to arrange for a portrait, email him at [email protected] or call (949) 289-2912.

PMMC receives grant from NFWF Killer Whale Research and Conservation Program

Last month, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) awarded more than $900,000 in grants through its Killer Whale Research and Conservation Program. The grant split between eight projects is a collaborative effort to support the population recovery of the 73 remaining Southern Resident killer whales.

Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) was granted approximately $55,000 for this one-year project, during which it will develop a methodology for remote, hands-off health assessments.

These remote sampling techniques will first be calibrated working with the killer whales at SeaWorld San Diego that have been taught, through positive reinforcement behavioral training, to breathe underneath a drone-based sampling platform.

Afterwards, the reliability, quality, effort, and impact of collecting each health metric will be evaluated through boat-based and non-invasive field research that will take place in the Pacific Northwest with wild Southern Resident killer whales. Once the methodology is established, the plan is to perform routine “health checks” on each whale, much like a person experiences in their annual wellness check with their doctor.

This project concept is modeled after similar work by the Gorilla Doctors, a project in which routine, hands-off health assessment of wild gorillas has been essential in supporting their population expansion.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of NOAA permit #21348

An adult male Southern Resident killer whale being tracked by the team’s research vessel

The population of Southern Resident killer whales has been declining in numbers since the mid-1990s for reasons that are not fully understood. This work intends to shed light on the health mechanisms underlying their decline, and to also be useful for early detection of any positive impacts through conservation measures.

“The main proposed reasons for the decline of Southern Resident killer whales are declines in salmon runs, accumulation of pollutants, and human habitat disturbance,” said Dr. Hendrik Nollens, PMMC VP of Conservation Medicine & Science and the lead on the PMMC project. “There is increasing concern that health and disease may also be a factor. Our work will help clarify whether there is a health and disease component to the web of factors that is causing their decline. It will also be useful for detecting early effects of existing and new conservation measures, because we can expect that the health and robustness of individual whales will improve long before the population count increases.”

PMMC will be working with veterinarians and biologists from the SeaDoc Society, SeaWorld, and NOAA’s Northwest Fisheries Science Center to put their combined veterinary, field biology and molecular biology expertise to work in support of the project.

“This award is a major milestone in PMMC’s expanding reach and impact on ocean health and conservation,” said Peter Chang, PMMC CEO. “We are excited about this collaborative effort in terms of what it can do for this critically endangered population of whales. In addition, this health assessment methodology may be able to be modeled for other whale species, including gray and humpback whales, that traverse through Southern California waters. Whales are so vital to the overall health of the marine eco-system, but yet are extremely vulnerable to the increasing threats in the ocean environment, most of which are a result of some form of human-interaction.”

The grant was awarded through the Killer Whale Research and Conservation Program (KWRCP), a partnership between NFWF, Shell Oil Company, SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and NOAA Fisheries.

For more information, visit www.nfwf.org/programs/killer-whale-research-and-conservation-program.

OCHRC announces winners of “To Know Better” anti-hate design contest

The Orange County Human Relations Commission (OCHRC) announced the winners of its “To Know Better” campaign contest. Promoted among the Orange County Board of Supervisors, Orange County Public Schools, and the Orange County Department of Education, the contest debuted in October and called upon Orange County middle and high school students to get creative while making a huge statement: to promote cultural acceptance by developing a multimedia campaign for their schools to help stop COVID-related discrimination and xenophobia.

“Diversity is our greatest strength, in our schools, and our communities,” said Vice Chairman Andrew Do, First District Supervisor of the Orange County Board of Supervisors. “Seeing our youth work to educate their peers to rise above racism is inspirational.”

The contest resonated with students, who submitted 105 entries representing more than 29 Orange County middle and high schools.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

District 3 winner Chloe Wang from Woodbridge High, “Future by Us”

The winners are:

District 1: “I Am Not,” by Kaitlyn Nguyen & Sam Naismith, Samueli Academy

District 2: “Empathy Not Judgement, No Stigma,” by Alec Wills and Madeline Berry, Los Alamitos High School

District 3: “Future by Us”, by Chloe Wang, Woodbridge High School

District 4: “The Message Behind the Mask,” by Western High School Commercial Dance, Western High School

District 5: “The Truth Around Us,” by SJHHS Bridges, San Juan Hills High School

“This was more than a campaign,” said Supervisor Donald Wagner, Third District. “‘To Know Better’ showed how strongly our students recognize and reject hate.”

Each winner’s school will receive funds to further anti-hate initiatives, professional help in bringing those initiatives to life, and a strong communications campaign to add to their college, job, or internship applications.

“Orange County students are making a statement on behalf of the entire county: We all know better and can strive to do better to support each other by standing up to racial injustice and intolerant attitudes,” said Supervisor Doug Chaffee, Fourth District.

“I’m so proud of the response to this initiative, and the creativity and ingenuity our students showed in communicating their ‘To Know Better‘ ideas,” said Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District.

To view all the campaign work, visit https://knowbetter2020.com/gallery/.

Since 1971, OCHRC has served the community with the mission of seeking out and eliminating the causes of tension, discrimination, and intolerance. It is known and recognized for its ongoing efforts to make Orange County a more accepting and unified community. OCHRC is contracted by the County of Orange to work closely with law enforcement, nonprofit organizations, diverse faith leaders, and community members to respond and track hate crimes and incidents on behalf of the County.

To learn more about services provided by the County through OCHRC, visit www.occommunityservices.org/ochrc.