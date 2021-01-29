NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 9  |  January 29, 2021

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Sue Lowden

Altostratus clouds often spread over thousands of square miles and are strongly linked to light rain or snow. They’re uniformly gray, smooth, and mostly featureless which is why they’re sometimes called “boring clouds.” These clouds are anything but boring.

 

