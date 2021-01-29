NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 9  |  January 29, 2021

Photo by Scott Brashier

On Monday, winds gusting to 55 knots (63 mph) and 17-foot seas forced 17 ships out of San Pedro and into the waters visible from Laguna

 

