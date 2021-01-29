NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 9  |  January 29, 2021

County planning forum on COVID inequity issues

On Friday, Feb 26, the County of Orange and Orange County (OC) Human Relations Commission are inviting the public to participate in “Health Equity Issues & the Community Experience,” the second virtual listening session of a COVID-19 discrimination-based series. This event follows “Understanding Our Implicit Biases & Community Experiences,” the first virtual listening session of the series held in October 2020.

The webinar Zoom forum, which will run from 5-6:30 p.m., is open to the public.

The reason behind the forums is that it’s felt by many that the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the magnitude of health inequities in the United States. This forum will focus on a discussion around the impact of the pandemic in communities of color in Orange County, the county’s efforts and response to COVID-19, and plans for vaccine distribution and availability in 2021.

Speakers for the event will be Clayton Chau, M.D., Ph.D., the Director of OC Health Care Agency & County Health Officer, and Mary Anne Foo, MPH, the Executive Director, OC Asian and Pacific Islander Community Alliance.

To register to attend the free event, go to https://forms.gle/Tu2pMaBKqtcGXpuq9.

Additional questions or desired information can be directed to OC Human Relations Commission staff Norma Lopez at (714) 480.6594 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

