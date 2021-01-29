NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

50.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 9  |  January 29, 2021

Magnificent mackerel sky 012921

Magnificent mackerel sky

Magnificent mackerel clouds

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier 

A mackerel sky is a common term for a sky made up of rows of cirrocumulus or altocumulus clouds displaying an undulating, rippling pattern similar in appearance to fish scales. This is caused by high-altitude atmospheric waves.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.