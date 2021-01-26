This is as close as we can come to actually singing to our readers on their birthdays!

Laguna COVID-19 matching grant relief fund for residents and employees has been launched

To provide direct financial assistance to individuals and employees living or working in Laguna Beach who have been impacted by COVID-19, the Laguna Beach City Council set aside a $300,000 matching grant for Phase 2 of the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund as part of the City’s $1.4 million in economic assistance for restaurants, bars, retail, and community members.

Launched on January 11, the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund, administered by the Laguna Beach Community Foundation (LBCF), will provide Emergency Assistance Mini-Grants up to a maximum of $1,000 per household to individuals living or working* in Laguna Beach, with emphasis on those in the restaurant, hospitality, retail, and personal services industries.

All donations made to the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund are tax deductible and will be matched by the City of Laguna Beach up to $300,000. The fund has already pre-fundraised $30,000, which was matched by the City of Laguna Beach via check this week.

Mayor urges the community to help too

“Right now, we are in the darkest days of this pandemic and hundreds of local workers and residents have been laid off again,” said Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen. “They are stretched to the breaking point to pay their rent, keep their utilities turned on, and feed their families.

“I urge our community to do what it always does in times of crisis, which is to rise to the challenge and raise $300,000 to match the City funds. Please dig deep and give what you can to help the cause.”

The Emergency Assistance Mini-Grants will be awarded to applicants consistent with the mission and focus of the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund. Applications will be reviewed by the Laguna Beach Community Foundation COVID-19 Fund Advisors and Community Committee, and grants will be awarded to support those most affected and in need.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Mayor Bob Whalen encourages community support for the relief fund and the wearing of masks to reduce spread of the virus

“Our mission is to assist as many of our neighbors as we can during this pandemic by providing emergency assistance mini-grants to individuals and families to pay for the necessities of life,” said Tom Davis, chair of the Laguna Beach Community Foundation. “We want to thank the City of Laguna Beach for stepping up by providing up to $300,000 in matching funds for this program. It is up to the rest of us to raise the funds to meet this challenge.”

Once selected to receive assistance and financial support, payments will be received in the form of checks, gift cards, or other means as determined appropriate by the Fund Advisors. The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is partnering with the LBCF to provide practical assistance in the process of application submission and grant delivery.

Boys & Girls Club assists with implementation

“The Boys & Girls Club is proud to partner with the Laguna Beach Community Foundation and the City of Laguna Beach to help those who have been hit hardest by the economic impact of COVID,” said Pam Estes, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club. “The people we are helping make up the fabric of our community and have been there for all of us in good times. We are grateful to be able to be here for them when times are tough.”

The Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund was formed in April 2020 to provide up to $1,000 to individuals living or working in Laguna Beach who had suffered hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic. During the program’s first phase, $475,000 was distributed to 850 Laguna Beach residents and employees through the contributions of 75 individuals.

“The City Council has approved a $300,000 matching grant to again provide for the City’s workers and residents as the pandemic has again forced businesses to close. We hope that those who are in a position to help will again contribute to the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund to help those in need,” said Bob Mister, co-chair of the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund.

To donate to the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund, click here or you may donate via PayPal.

You may also donate by sending checks to: Laguna COVID19 Relief Fund, 580 Broadway St, Laguna Beach, CA 92651.

For grant application information, visit the program’s website at www.lagunacovid19relief.com. For further questions, please call Tom Davis, Chair of the Laguna Beach Community Foundation, at (949) 416-2822.

*Please note that City of Laguna Beach employees, appointed officials, and their immediate families are not eligible for the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Change a life by donating reading glasses, sunglasses, and hats to Village HopeCare

A dollar doesn’t buy much these days. However, by donating your reading glasses, sunglasses, and baseball hats to Village HopeCare (VHC) – or by donating funds to purchase them – it can change lives.

The deadline of February 15 is quickly approaching.

One hundred percent of donations go to VHC.

For ten years, Tom Berndt, a realtor with Coldwell Banker in Laguna, has been supplying reading glasses and sunglasses for recipients halfway around the world at Village HopeCore (VHC) at the base of Mt. Kenya (over 6,000 ft) in Cogoria, Kenya.

Berndt says, “It is a long way from their village (Chogoria) to any kind of store. And they really don’t have the money for glasses, anyway.

“This year I have only a short time to collect what gets hand carried to the villages. In the past I had six months and marketing meetings with Realtors, who contributed 90 percent of all the donations. But things have changed due to COVID-19. I have only 28 days to collect.

“One pair of reading glasses can change a life. And my auxiliary, I created 10 years ago, can promise every donation gets to those who need it. By an amazing tiny woman now 80 years young who brings doctors, nurses, dentists, assistants, vitamins, etc. My department is reading glasses, hats, sunglasses.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Kids at orphanage wearing donated baseball hats

Chogoria, Kenya, is a high elevation area on Mt. Kenya. A very simple donation of hats, reading glasses, and sunglasses, which can cost as little as $1, can really affect a life.

Berndt reports that the box has been filled twice in four days.

“Last year, I also included baseball caps for the two orphanages, and sunglasses. At that altitude, the children develop cataracts early on, hence the glasses and hats. The reading glasses went to the adults. I delivered 1,500 readers, over 400 hats, and over 400 sunglasses. They all know my name on Mt. Kenya, even though I’ve never been there.”

“Village HopeCore started in the year 2000, with Founder and CEO Dr. Mugambi, the current Medical Director Dr. Phil Rasori, 12 women, and $5,000 USD. Since then, they have launched, grown, and evolved all of their programs to support the health of children and their mothers.

Their website states, “HopeCore’s approach is sustainable and replicable. We treat children and their mothers from conception through 18 years of life. All programming works within existing institutions to ensure longevity of programming. We partner with the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, schools, and many others to ensure all activities are working hand in hand with other area interventions and that we do not duplicate efforts.”

Berndt relies on local realtors for donations.

“I started nine years ago just collecting reading glasses. I started this because I use reading glasses, and they’re only a dollar at the 99 Cents store. That’s where I go when I get monetary donations. I clean out the store of all their glasses. Realtors write checks to me, or hand me cash, not expecting a receipt. That’s just the way they are. And they trust I will get their donation to the right place.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Kathy Sangster

A friendship with Lido Island resident Kathy Sangster sparked Berndt’s interest in VHC. “I became involved knowing Kathy for many years. She lives on Lido Island. She couldn’t be 90 pounds soaking wet and endures usually two to three months there, often returning sick. It is not a healthy environment. Kathy is forced to hand carry all of the items I deliver as luggage, because if sent ahead, it would likely be stolen in the Nairobi airport.”

Berndt says that Kathy, who goes there each year, also collects vitamins. “She travels there with doctors and nurses, dentists, and hygienists. The diet there is terrible, as is the general health. Dentists end up just pulling teeth all day. The doctors treat all manner of malady. And they go there on their own dime. The nurses too.”

To donate reading glasses, sunglasses, or baseball hats, there are drop boxes at Coldwell Banker at 31582 S Coast Hwy in Laguna Beach or at Coldwell Banker at 27111 Camino De Estrella in Dana Point.

To donate funds, call Tom at (949) 633-5100 or email [email protected]

For more information about Village HopeCore, go to www.villagehopecore.org.

$35,000 available in scholarships from Cox Charities

Cox Charities is offering $35,000 in college scholarships to high school seniors in the Orange County and Palos Verdes areas. The Cox Scholars scholarships range from $2,500 to $5,000. Recipients must be a 2021 graduating high school senior living in Cox’s Southern California service area.

Applications are now open. The deadline to complete and submit the online application is February 3. For more information, visit www.coxcharitiesca.org.

“Now more than ever, students in our community are working hard to achieve their educational dreams amid new learning circumstances and tough financial times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a company founded by a teacher, we continue to support local students and education in San Diego and look forward to awarding our annual scholarships in the new year,” said Chanelle Hawken, vice president of government and public affairs for Cox Communications in California.

Scholarship recipients will be chosen based on their scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities, volunteerism, and staying focused on their educational goals despite facing adversity in their lives.

Here are some helpful tips for students when applying for a Cox Scholars scholarship:

1. Before you apply – Review the scholarship requirements carefully and make sure you’re eligible before spending time putting an application together. If you don’t meet the requirements such as GPA or place of residence, your application will not be considered.

2. Financial information – Use tax forms to declare income or give your best estimate if tax forms are unavailable. To be most effective, don’t leave any sections blank.

3. Extracurricular activities – The scholarship committee wants to know what applicants are interested in. Make sure to provide an accurate timeline that includes all activities from the previous four years. Make sure not to repeat information in multiple places.

4. A personal statement – Don’t wait until the last minute to put this together. Give yourself time to think about the topic, and answer from your own personal experience. The more passionate you are, the better your statement. Ask someone you trust to read it and give feedback. And don’t forget to run a spell check.

5. Submit your application and supporting documents before the deadline – If you wait until the last minute, you may encounter issues that prevent you from submitting the application on time, such as computer issues or gathering financial information from a parent.

Funded by employee payroll donations that are matched by the company, Cox Charities provides support to communities in Cox Communications’ service area by awarding scholarships to high school seniors and grants to nonprofit organizations.

A volunteer advisory board of Cox employees oversees the foundation and its giving programs.

In 2020, ten Cox Scholars from Orange County and Palos Verdes were recognized for their successes in the classroom and in the community.

For more information, visit www.coxcharitiesca.org.

Laguna photographer offers free portraits for first responders, essential and frontline workers

Top local real estate photographer Bob Ortiz wants to show his appreciation to frontline workers, essential workers, and first responders by offering them photographs at no charge.

“I want to let them know how much we appreciate their sacrifices and service,” says Ortiz.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Bob Ortiz

Crew at Ralph’s market in Laguna

Ortiz is an affiliate of the Laguna Board of REALTORS® and is an architecture photographer who photographs million-dollar homes. Bob has been a staple in the Southern California photography scene for many years.

“I’ll take photos and then Stu News will post them. Let’s get the ball rolling and show the people of Laguna Beach what the frontline and essential workers and first responders mean to us and how grateful we are,” says Ortiz.

To contact Ortiz to arrange for a portrait, email him at [email protected] or call (949) 289-2912.

Net-Works Community Church offers personal prayer to Laguna Beach residents

Pastor Don Sciortino of Net-Works Community Church is sending a message of encouragement and help to Laguna residents.

Sciortino says, “All of us are feeling the emotional, psychological, and spiritual effects of these past months as the COVID-19 pandemic continues on. Many are feeling stressed, anxious, fearful, and discouraged. What can be done to give hope and encouragement? One way is through personal prayer, proven throughout history to be comforting and soothing.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Pastor Don Sciortino and his wife Karen

In desiring to reach out to the community during this difficult time, Net-Works Community Church is now offering personal prayer at their downtown office, located at 303 Broadway St (Suite 107), next door to Shirley’s Bagels.

The prayer is offered to everyone, to people of all faiths or no faith. The prayer will be confidential and sensitive. To make an appointment, call Pastor Jay Grant at (949) 315-1398. Net-Works will be offering appointments between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., and 7 to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. There is no charge.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Pastor Jay Grant

Net-Works is also offering personal prayer by phone. Call Pastors Don Sciortino at (714) 231-1230, Paul Marchi at (714) 429-0023, or Jay Grant at (949) 315-1398.

Finally, those interested may leave a prayer request for themselves, family, or friends at [email protected], and the pastoral staff will pray over those need(s).

For more information on Net-Works Community Church, go to www.net-workslb.org.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5868 asks for help to remain in Laguna Beach

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post in Laguna Beach is a nonprofit, fully volunteer organization. They do not own any income producing assets and must depend on donations to pay the Post’s expenses (insurance, for example) and continue the support of veterans in need.

While in prior years they ran fundraisers such as a lottery and an annual Oktoberfest, their active members have aged to the extent that they can no longer manage these kinds of events. They do receive donations for poppies, but that income is restricted to specific VFW causes.

So, in order to sustain the good works they do for veterans and the local community, they are asking for donations.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Arnie Silverman, Patriot of the Year 2019, during Veteran’s Day Ceremony in 2020

Korean War Veteran Arnie Silverman says, “With your help, we can continue supporting our VFW Little League team, visit veteran patients at Long Beach VA Hospital and the Wounded Warriors facility in Pendleton when permitted, participate in patriotic events such as Memorial Day, assist various charities and homeless vets, and overall make ourselves available when needed.

“It will enable us to maintain our Post in Laguna Beach that has proudly been here for close to 75 years. Laguna Beach deserves a Post such as ours. Let’s make sure it is able to continue on. The officers of our Post thank you and wish you a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!”

Send whatever you are can to:

Frank Danielson, QM, VFW Post 5868, P.O Box 629, Laguna Beach, CA 92652.