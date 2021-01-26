NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 8  |  January 26, 2021

Laguna Canyon Conservancy features guest speaker Hallie Jones in Monday webinar

As with most nonprofits, the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the Laguna Canyon Conservancy (LCC) this past year. President Gayle Waite says, “However, we are moving to Zoom meetings.” 

The second 2021 Zoom meeting will be held on Monday, Feb 1 at 7 p.m. The guest speaker will be Hallie Jones, Executive Director of the Laguna Canyon Foundation. She will be speaking on the current state of the Laguna Canyon, upcoming environmental threats and opportunities, and general LCF updates.

Hallie was born and raised in Laguna Canyon. After a brief stint in Washington D.C., she relocated to Los Angeles and spent almost fifteen years working in marine conservation for Heal the Bay. In 2013, she returned to her roots when she joined Laguna Canyon Foundation as Executive Director. Hallie has a background in marketing and creative writing. She lives in Laguna with her two children, who enjoy camping, hiking, and being outdoors just as much as she does.

Laguna Canyon Foundation Executive Director Hallie Jones

​Meeting instructions will be sent out in advance and posted on the LCC website.

Attendance is limited to 100; however, the public is invited. To suggest questions, send them to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.at least a day prior to the meeting or use Chat during the meeting.

The Laguna Canyon Conservancy has a long-standing commitment to preserving our natural coastal canyons and is a supporter of open space in south Orange County. The Laguna Canyon Conservancy holds educational meetings most first Mondays, September through May of each year, currently via Zoom as in-person dinner meetings are not possible. 

The Laguna Canyon Conservancy is a nonprofit, all-volunteer group dedicated to monitoring the issues that could have an effect on the wilderness parks and open space connected to Laguna Canyon. LCC selects well-informed speakers and provides a forum for learning about the alternatives that face preservation efforts.

What’s been happening at LCC? Plans are underway to transfer the huge collection of LCC papers and photographs assembled over 30 years by Carolyn Wood to a permanent archive home at the UC Irvine Libraries. This massive undertaking is being spearheaded by Harry Huggins with assistance by Jackie Gallagher and should be completed by spring.

LCC is important to park users and residents of Laguna Beach for determining the optimal choices in preservation and protection of our surrounding open spaces, which improves our environment, community health, and surrounding beauty in what would likely have been an urbanized landscape. If all of the 22,000 acres of preserved open space were included in Laguna Beach city limits, it would be nearly 85 percent of the total area. 

For more information and a Zoom link to the meeting, go to the website at www.LagunaCanyonConservancy.org.

 

