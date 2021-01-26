NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 8  |  January 26, 2021

OCHRC announces winners of “To Know Better” anti-hate design contest

The Orange County Human Relations Commission (OCHRC) announced the winners of its “To Know Better” campaign contest. Promoted among the Orange County Board of Supervisors, Orange County Public Schools, and the Orange County Department of Education, the contest debuted in October and called upon Orange County middle and high school students to get creative while making a huge statement: to promote cultural acceptance by developing a multimedia campaign for their schools to help stop COVID-related discrimination and xenophobia. 

“Diversity is our greatest strength, in our schools, and our communities,” said Vice Chairman Andrew Do, First District Supervisor of the Orange County Board of Supervisors. “Seeing our youth work to educate their peers to rise above racism is inspirational.”

The contest resonated with students, who submitted 105 entries representing more than 29 Orange County middle and high schools.

District 3 winner Chloe Wang from Woodbridge High, “Future by Us”

The winners are:

District 1: “I Am Not,” by Kaitlyn Nguyen & Sam Naismith, Samueli Academy

District 2: “Empathy Not Judgement, No Stigma,” by Alec Wills and Madeline Berry, Los Alamitos High School

District 3: “Future by Us”, by Chloe Wang, Woodbridge High School

District 4: “The Message Behind the Mask,” by Western High School Commercial Dance, Western High School

District 5: “The Truth Around Us,” by SJHHS Bridges, San Juan Hills High School

“This was more than a campaign,” said Supervisor Donald Wagner, Third District. “‘To Know Better’ showed how strongly our students recognize and reject hate.”

Each winner’s school will receive funds to further anti-hate initiatives, professional help in bringing those initiatives to life, and a strong communications campaign to add to their college, job, or internship applications.   

“Orange County students are making a statement on behalf of the entire county: We all know better and can strive to do better to support each other by standing up to racial injustice and intolerant attitudes,” said Supervisor Doug Chaffee, Fourth District.

“I’m so proud of the response to this initiative, and the creativity and ingenuity our students showed in communicating their ‘To Know Better‘ ideas,” said Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District.

To view all the campaign work, visit https://knowbetter2020.com/gallery/.   

Since 1971, OCHRC has served the community with the mission of seeking out and eliminating the causes of tension, discrimination, and intolerance. It is known and recognized for its ongoing efforts to make Orange County a more accepting and unified community. OCHRC is contracted by the County of Orange to work closely with law enforcement, nonprofit organizations, diverse faith leaders, and community members to respond and track hate crimes and incidents on behalf of the County. 

To learn more about services provided by the County through OCHRC, visit www.occommunityservices.org/ochrc.

 

