 Volume 13, Issue 8  |  January 26, 2021

Laguna Beach Community Clinic to host COVID-19 webinar on Thursday

On Thursday, Jan 28 at 5:30 p.m., Laguna Beach Community Clinic will host the Clinic’s Annual Community Health Symposium, which will focus on facing the COVID-19 challenge. This year the symposium will be conducted via webinar.

For the past five years, the Clinic has hosted a science-driven discussion on timely health topics held each January in the City’s council chambers. 

“As we began to plan for our annual symposium over the summer, we only considered one topic. We knew the pandemic was going to get worse before it got better and that there would be an urgent need to provide evidence-based information to help our community navigate this health crisis,” stated Dr. Jorge Rubal, CEO and Medical Director. 

This year, locals can safely experience the symposium from their home or office by connecting to the webinar through the Clinic’s website at www.LBClinic.org. The webinar is complimentary, and no reservation is needed. Those wishing to participate should be sure to download the Zoom application in advance.

Dr. Jorge Rubal, CEO and Medical Director, Laguna Beach Community Clinic

“We’ve brought together a panel of experts in the fields of epidemiology, infectious disease, and mental health. Half of our time together will be dedicated to a Q&A session where folks will have an opportunity to put their questions directly to me and our speakers,” explained Dr. Rubal, who will moderate the symposium.

The symposium will open with a keynote address from Dr. Shruti Gohil, an infectious disease specialist. Dr. Gohil is the Associate Medical Director of Epidemiology and Infection Prevention, and Assistant Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases at UCI. 

The panel features medical and public health experts leading critical aspects of addressing the pandemic, including Dr. Clayton Chau, Agency Director, County Health Officer at the Orange County Health Care Agency; Dr. Jose Mayorga, Executive Medical Director of Family Health Center and Assistant Clinical Professor at the Department of Family Health UCI; and Marshall Moncrief, CEO of Mind OC. 

“Each of our speakers, like all those serving on the frontlines, is working overtime. We’re tremendously grateful to them for making time to share their knowledge with us,” said Dr. Rubal.

 

