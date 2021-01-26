NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 8  |  January 26, 2021

California Cool Art Auction continues 012621

California Cool Art Auction continues until Feb 6, showcasing coveted artists

On January 11, Laguna Art Museum opened its 39th annual California Cool Art Auction. With works by more than 100 of California’s most coveted artists, the museum-curated auction is being conducted online via Artsy and features special virtual content from the museum.

Thanks to the museum’s long-standing relationships with California artists and galleries, and their generosity in supporting the institution, California Cool Art Auction includes highly desirable works by both established and emerging artists. Laguna Art Museum’s highly-anticipated event is the longest-running benefit art auction in California, with proceeds supporting the museum’s mission of collecting and preserving California art, providing critically acclaimed exhibitions, and enhancing art education. 

California Cool Dubin

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Jorg Dubin’s artwork

The auction lots will be on view inside the museum through February 6, contingent upon safe reopening guidelines from the California Department of Public Health’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. 

The museum has once again partnered with Artsy, the leading resource for learning about and collecting art, for online viewing and bidding through February 6. Art aficionados around the world will find related content on the museum’s digital platforms, and event sponsors will receive special virtual content from Aaron Bastian of Bonham’s.

Laguna Art Museum is the museum of California art. It collects, cares for, and exhibits works of art that were created by California artists or represent the life and history of the state. 

California Cool installation

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The installation is stunning, but can only be viewed online at this time (check website for updates)

Through its permanent collection, its special loan exhibitions, its educational programs, and its library and archive, the museum enhances the public’s knowledge and appreciation of California art of all periods and styles and encourages art-historical scholarship in this field. 

Laguna Art Museum stands just steps from the Pacific Ocean. The museum is proud to continue the tradition of the Laguna Beach Art Association, founded in 1918 by the early California artists who fostered a vibrant arts community. The gallery that the association built in 1929 is part of today’s Laguna Art Museum.

For more information, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Dr.

 

