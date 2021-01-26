NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 8  |  January 26, 2021

Laguna Beach’s young Democratic leaders 012621

Laguna Beach’s young Democratic leaders sweep into local club positions

In its bi-annual election of officers last Wednesday, the Laguna Beach Democratic Club seated the youngest board ever, according to incoming president Gwen McNallan. A record number of members participated in the Zoom election in which open nominations were invited.

“Energized by the chaos of the past four years, young Democrats have stepped up to lead us and participate in creating positive change,” McNallan stated. “Four of our nine new officers are under 30, and Club membership is younger than in past years. Ironically, this historic shift to young leadership took place on the night of Donald Trump’s second impeachment.”

McNallan is the executive director of ASSE International Student Exchange, one of the largest nonprofits of its type in the world. She lives and works in Laguna Beach.

New executive officers, in addition to McNallan, include Alex Rounaghi, vice president. Rounaghi returned to his hometown of Laguna Beach after graduating from Dartmouth. He has served as a commissioner of the Orange County Juvenile Justice Commission and as a page for Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Ketta Brown, treasurer, has a background in public finance and asset management, served on the Laguna Beach Unified School District Board for 12 years, as well as for multiple terms as treasurer of the PTA.

Caspian Brock, secretary, is a recent graduate of UCLA, where she co-founded “Bruins for a Safer America,” focused on gun violence prevention. Most recently, Brock managed field operations in Georgia to elect Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock. She has also worked as a field organizer for the Iowa Democratic Party.

Laguna Beach group

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The newly-elected members of the Laguna Beach Democratic Club gathered for a socially-distanced group shot: (L-R) Ketta Brown, treasurer; Caspian Brock, secretary; Alex Rounaghi vice president; and Gwen McNallan, president

Members-at-large and committee chairs are: Mary Carter, outreach; Nia Evans, social events; Deb Engle, communications, Anne Marie McKay, website; and Bianca Brock, legislative.

Carter has been a member of the Club since 1988 and a board member for over a decade. She also volunteers for the Democratic Party of Orange County, California Democratic Party, and the Laguna Food Pantry.

Evans is a graduate of UC Santa Barbara, and returned to Laguna Beach to devote her time to community service through work with nonprofits and political activism. 

Engle spent a 30-plus career in advertising, PR, and politics. She is a past board member of the Laguna Art Museum and is currently a Women’s Board member of The Joffrey Ballet and a volunteer for the Laguna Food Pantry.

McKay was recently elected City Clerk of Laguna Beach. She was formerly a captain in the U.S. Air Force before serving a stint in the Laguna Beach Community Development Department. McKay is president and an active volunteer for PUP Laguna Beach, which supports the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter. 

Bianca Brock is currently studying history and public policy at UC Berkeley, where she is also a writing tutor. She has tracked policy changes relating to juvenile justice in Orange County and was involved in efforts to increase technological access to higher education for immigrant high school students in Oakland. 

All are longtime volunteers for Democratic candidates and causes, including Rounaghi, Caspian Brock, Evans, and Bianca Brock, the latter four all under 30. 

McNallan noted that several of the young new leaders began their activism by campaigning for Obama’s second election and remained committed. “They are determined to direct their organizational and tech-savvy skills to help put more Democrats in office in the coming years. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments already. 

“Young Democratic leadership is positioned to engage their peer group to address local and national issues as well as recruit younger candidates for office. Veteran Club members are eager and committed to supporting our efforts.”

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club is entering its 75th year of uninterrupted engagement supporting Democratic candidates, causes, and values. Their immediate goal is the election of Katrina Foley to the Orange County Board of County Supervisors.

For more information about the Laguna Beach Democratic Club, visit www.thelbdems.com.

 

