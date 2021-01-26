NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

57.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 8  |  January 26, 2021

PMMC receives grant from NFWF Killer Whale 012621

PMMC receives grant from NFWF Killer Whale Research and Conservation Program

Last month, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) awarded more than $900,000 in grants through its Killer Whale Research and Conservation Program. The grant split between eight projects is a collaborative effort to support the population recovery of the 73 remaining Southern Resident killer whales.

Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) was granted approximately $55,000 for this one-year project, during which it will develop a methodology for remote, hands-off health assessments. 

These remote sampling techniques will first be calibrated working with the killer whales at SeaWorld San Diego that have been taught, through positive reinforcement behavioral training, to breathe underneath a drone-based sampling platform. 

Afterwards, the reliability, quality, effort, and impact of collecting each health metric will be evaluated through boat-based and non-invasive field research that will take place in the Pacific Northwest with wild Southern Resident killer whales. Once the methodology is established, the plan is to perform routine “health checks” on each whale, much like a person experiences in their annual wellness check with their doctor. 

This project concept is modeled after similar work by the Gorilla Doctors, a project in which routine, hands-off health assessment of wild gorillas has been essential in supporting their population expansion. 

PMMC receives male

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of NOAA permit #21348

An adult male Southern Resident killer whale being tracked by the team’s research vessel

The population of Southern Resident killer whales has been declining in numbers since the mid-1990s for reasons that are not fully understood. This work intends to shed light on the health mechanisms underlying their decline, and to also be useful for early detection of any positive impacts through conservation measures.

“The main proposed reasons for the decline of Southern Resident killer whales are declines in salmon runs, accumulation of pollutants, and human habitat disturbance,” said Dr. Hendrik Nollens, PMMC VP of Conservation Medicine & Science and the lead on the PMMC project. “There is increasing concern that health and disease may also be a factor. Our work will help clarify whether there is a health and disease component to the web of factors that is causing their decline. It will also be useful for detecting early effects of existing and new conservation measures, because we can expect that the health and robustness of individual whales will improve long before the population count increases.”

PMMC will be working with veterinarians and biologists from the SeaDoc Society, SeaWorld, and NOAA’s Northwest Fisheries Science Center to put their combined veterinary, field biology and molecular biology expertise to work in support of the project. 

“This award is a major milestone in PMMC’s expanding reach and impact on ocean health and conservation,” said Peter Chang, PMMC CEO. “We are excited about this collaborative effort in terms of what it can do for this critically endangered population of whales. In addition, this health assessment methodology may be able to be modeled for other whale species, including gray and humpback whales, that traverse through Southern California waters. Whales are so vital to the overall health of the marine eco-system, but yet are extremely vulnerable to the increasing threats in the ocean environment, most of which are a result of some form of human-interaction.”

The grant was awarded through the Killer Whale Research and Conservation Program (KWRCP), a partnership between NFWF, Shell Oil Company, SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and NOAA Fisheries.

For more information, visit www.nfwf.org/programs/killer-whale-research-and-conservation-program.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.