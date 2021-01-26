NewLeftHeader

 January 26, 2021

Zachary Chestelson, a member of the Boy Scout Troop 35 and resident of Laguna Beach, has earned the honor of Eagle Scout, the highest rank that the Boy Scouts offers. Only three percent of the Boy Scout members ever attain this prestigious honor. 

Zachary Chestelson, 17 years old, of Laguna Beach High School, achieved the 21 merit badges required to receive the Eagle Scout award. For his final project and giving back to the community, he refurbished the Presbyterian Preschool playground. 

Part of the project included proposing, planning, and leading scouts of Troop 35 to construct, paint, and repair several supply cubbies on the playground. The Presbyterian Church is very pleased with the quality of the workmanship undertaken by the Eagle Scout and the results, which greatly improve the usability of the playground. 

Additional Boy Scout honors and awards by Zachary includes a member of the Order of the Arrow, Philmont Trek, and Senior Troop Leader. 

Zachary wishes to thank the dedicated adult volunteers in Troop 35 for all those many supportive hours that made his Eagle Scout award possible.

 

