 Volume 13, Issue 8  |  January 26, 2021

City of Hope launches leading-edge screenings 012621

City of Hope launches leading-edge screenings and programs to counter lung cancer

City of Hope Orange County is fighting for better lung cancer outcomes by providing leading-edge early detection screenings, innovative prevention programs, and top experts in lung cancer research, diagnosis, and treatment.

The world-renowned cancer center is currently taking appointments for lung cancer screenings at its Newport Beach location, with screening taking place at Newport Diagnostic Center.

The painless and non-invasive exam uses low-dose spiral computed tomography (LDCT) and takes only seconds. Patients receive their results and consultation with City of Hope experts who specialize in the prevention and treatment of cancer. 

For those whose tests indicate cancer, there is immediate access to City of Hope’s world-renowned multispecialty team of lung cancer experts, along with outstanding compassionate care for patients and families. 

City of Hope doctors

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Hope

City of Hope’s Ravi Salgia, M.D., Ph.D. and Tingting Tan, M.D., Ph.D.

“Orange County deserves its best shot against lung cancer,” said Ravi Salgia, M.D., Ph.D., the Arthur & Rosalie Kaplan Chair in Medical Oncology at City of Hope, and one of the world’s leading experts on lung cancer treatment. “That’s why we are introducing a screening program that detects lung cancers earlier and greatly enhances the odds of survival.”

You may qualify for a lung cancer screening if you are a high-risk current or former smoker. You may also qualify if you are outside the standard criteria or have additional risk factors.

For more information on the screening program, call (626) 535-3983.

Join City of Hope physicians for a webinar, “Hope for Lung Cancer: Screening, Treatment and Cures,” on Thursday, Feb 11 from 12 - 1 p.m. to learn about a new lifesaving screening program offered in Newport Beach as part of its Orange County expansion and hear about breakthroughs in treatment.

Register at https://event.cityofhope.org/lungscreening to take an important step toward improved health.

This is paid content by City of Hope. For more information on the City of Hope Newport Beach location, visit www.cityofhope.org/newport-beach.

 

