 Volume 13, Issue 7  |  January 22, 2021

Police Files 012221

Police Files

28 thefts from vehicles reported in Laguna Beach during December 2020

The City of Laguna Beach had 28 documented thefts from vehicles during December 2020.

“Wednesday was the hardest hit day of the week during the hours of darkness. Unfortunately, it appears a whopping 70 percent of the vehicles may have been unlocked when the crimes occurred,” the Laguna Beach Police Employees’ Association shared on Instagram.

“Items targeted included golf clubs, packages, sunglasses, mail, wallets, backpacks, cameras, and snowboarding equipment totaling approximately $42,000.”

To prevent theft from your home or vehicle, remember to:

--Remove valuables (purses, backpacks, wallets, money, electronic devices, etc.) from your vehicle.

--Ensure that vehicle doors are locked.

--Check that all the exterior house doors, windows, and garage doors are closed and locked.

--Turn on exterior lights.

--Practice proactive crime prevention techniques and keep your property where it belongs – with you! 

Statistical data provided by Laguna Beach Police Department.

Traffic stop leads to more catalytic converter theft arrests

On January 14 at 3:22 a.m., LBPD officers conducted a traffic stop at Legion Street and South Coast Hwy. The officers conducted a thorough investigation, including a search of the vehicle. Inside the car, officers located two catalytic converters that were removed from vehicles, most likely in Dana Point. Additionally, the officers located tools used to remove the converters from the undercarriage of vehicles. There was also a large amount of possible stolen tools inside of the car. 

All three occupants, two males and one female, were arrested for violation of grand theft and possession of stolen property. The female was also charged with violation of possession of narcotic paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

