 Volume 13, Issue 7  |  January 22, 2021

Laguna Beach Community Clinic receives limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Rubal, the Clinic’s CEO and Medical Director, has been keeping tabs since last December on the opportunity to serve as a local vaccine distribution center. 

“We’re proud to be designated to distribute the vaccine. Our patient population is largely comprised of high-risk individuals, and we serve a community with a large senior population. From a community health standpoint, applying for approval to receive and provide the vaccine was the right and necessary move.”

Intense and rapid planning included coordinated efforts between the Clinic, County and City officials, Laguna Beach Fire Department, and Susi Q Senior Center. While the Clinic had ordered the requisite freezer, the Fire Department quickly jumped in, lending their own sub-zero freezer in order to expedite the rollout. 

Laguna Beach truck

(L-R) Dr. Jorge Rubal, RN, COO and Clinical Director Adriana Nieto-Sayegh, and LB Fire Captain Andrew Hill

The Clinic recently received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine with a small group of Clinic staff remaining after hours for its arrival. “I’ll always remember that evening. The way the shipment was packaged, with a high-tech GPS device, underscored the importance of what we received, giving us goosebumps. We felt a strong sense of relief and joy,” reflected Dr. Rubal.

Adriana Nieto-Sayegh, RN, COO and Clinical Director, oversees the daily operations of the vaccine rollout. “The process is heavily regulated, as it should be. Vaccinating adds to our day-to-day patient care, but we have an extraordinary staff. We’ve been together on the frontlines for nearly a year; being able to administer the vaccine gives us a tremendous sense of hope on behalf of our community.”

Laguna Beach office

Adriana Nieto-Sayegh and LB Fire Captain Andrew Hill 

Following strict County and State guidelines, the Clinic has administered its limited supply of the Moderna vaccine to: 

--Clinic staff 

--Clinic long-term patients at high risk 

--Laguna Beach First Responders

As additional vaccine supply becomes available in the coming weeks, the Clinic plans to expand its vaccination appointments to first include more of its patients. Next, the Clinic will schedule appointments for those who meet State and County eligibility guidelines, giving priority to its service which includes Laguna Beach residents. In anticipation of vaccine distribution ramping up, the Clinic has begun to take names and contact information to arrange appointments as soon as they receive more vaccines. In the meantime, the Clinic encourages all to continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, and look into county vaccinations options as well. 

Mayor Bob Whalen, who participated in the early coordination efforts, stated, “I’m so pleased that the Clinic will be on the frontlines of vaccinating our community. This is just another example of how our residents benefit from having the Clinic in the City.”

The LB Community Clinic is located at 362 Third St. For more information, call (949) 494-0761 or visit www.lbclinic.org.

 

