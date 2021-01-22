NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 7  |  January 22, 2021

Guest Column Vaccine update from Providence 012221

Guest Column

Vaccine update from Providence Mission Hospital; plus new ICU area at LB site

 By Seth Teigen, Chief Executive, Providence Mission Hospital

In December, we received the hope we’d been waiting for – the announcement that Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines were approved for emergency use. As soon as we received authorization, we began to vaccinate our most vulnerable caregivers and physicians, those who are caring for patients in our COVID-19 units.

More good news arrived when we received authorization from the Orange County Health Care Agency that we may begin to vaccinate community physicians, their staffs, and community members who are age 65 and older. This is incredible news.

Vaccine update Seith Teigen

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo 

Providence Mission Hospital Chief Executive Seth Teigen

We look forward to the moment when the vaccine will be available to every member of our community. As one of our wise physicians recently said, “We don’t own the vaccine. We don’t have the authority to decide who receives it and when they receive it. We have been entrusted to distribute it according to our public health leaders.” I haven’t received my vaccine yet, but I know that time will come, just as it will for each of you. 

I would encourage you to visit our website by clicking here for the most current vaccine news or the county’s website by clicking here.

We know that many of you may wonder what it’s like inside our hospitals. Candidly, the past few weeks have been increasingly difficult as COVID-19 continues to spread, impacting more members of our community. I wish I could say that we’ve been through the worst of it and things will get better very soon, but we know that we aren’t “out of the woods” quite yet. 

Despite the challenges, our caregivers and physicians continue to inspire me with their dedication, compassion, and ingenuity. As a community, we are so blessed to have extraordinary care so close to home. 

One of our biggest blessings is that our Mission Viejo campus is a trauma center with the expertise to provide immediate care for the most critical patients. As a Level II trauma center, verified to care for both adults and children, we are equipped to serve the most acute patients and that means we have more ICU (Intensive Care Unit) expertise and capacity than found at most hospitals. ICU capacity has been one of the key measures used to determine restrictions and stay-at-home orders. 

A total of four new ICU areas

Since the pandemic began, we have created three new ICU areas on our Mission Viejo campus, in addition to our original two ICUs, and an additional ICU on our Laguna Beach campus. While not every patient who has COVID-19 needs to be in an ICU, it does speak to our ability to provide the highest level of care. 

Vaccine update hospital

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Beach Mission Hospital now has a new ICU area

As we continue to care for the most vulnerable members of our community, I urge you to heed the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Orange County Health Care Agency. Stay home whenever possible. When you do leave the house, avoid crowds and stay six feet apart from others. Wear a face covering when around people not in your household, especially when inside. Wash your hands often and if you have COVID-19 symptoms, get tested and stay home until you receive the results. 

Don’t wait to seek care

I want you to know that you’re not alone. We are here to care for you, especially if you have a medical emergency. Every day we see patients who have waited too long to seek care, and sadly, have developed more serious complications. 

Please do not try to manage the symptoms of a life-threatening, time-sensitive emergency at home. Providence Mission Hospital continues to be a safe place to receive all types of emergency and critical care. Our top priority is safety. 

Thank you for trusting us as your partner in health. I wish you a safe and healthy new year.

 

