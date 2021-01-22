NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 7  |  January 22, 2021

Hoag COVID-19 rapid testing now at JWA

Hoag announced this week that COVID-19 rapid testing is now available at John Wayne Airport (JWA). Rapid testing is located in Terminal B on the Departure Level before the TSA Security Checkpoint. Testing is open to travelers as well as the surrounding community, with results available within 15-30 minutes. The testing site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and the cost is $139 per test.

“As cases continue to rise here in Orange County and across the nation, it’s important that our community has access to COVID-19 testing,” said Robert T. Braithwaite, Hoag president and CEO. “We are proud to partner with John Wayne Airport to offer this convenient and accessible rapid testing option in the heart of Orange County.”

Urgent care services are also coming soon to the Hoag Fly Well Clinic located at John Wayne Airport – post security in Terminal B Departure Level – offering travelers access to health services including office visits, telehealth consultations, vaccinations, treatment of minor illnesses and injuries, and prescriptions.

To note, some airlines and travel destinations require a PCR test from an approved partner. Be sure to verify that the Hoag COVID-19 rapid test qualifies for your needs.

 

