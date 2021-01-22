This is as close as we can come to actually singing to our readers on their birthdays!

There’s money in them thar hills for COVID relief

The Small Business Administration can help businesses take advantage of multiple opportunities available for coronavirus relief funding.

The three programs are the Payroll Protection Program (PPP), the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), and the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVO).

The PPP provides loans to help businesses keep their workforce employed and to assist in certain operational expenses. The PPP may be forgiven and recently launched a second round for first and second-time applicants.

The EIDL provides working capital to meet financial obligations and operating expenses that could have been met had the pandemic disaster not occurred.

Finally, the SVO is a disaster relief grant for the following industries: live venue operators; theatrical producers; live performing arts organizations; relevant museum operators and zoos; motion picture theater operators; and talent representatives.

To apply or inquire about more information, click here.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5868 asks for help to remain in Laguna Beach

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post in Laguna Beach is a nonprofit, fully volunteer organization. They do not own any income producing assets and must depend on donations to pay the Post’s expenses (insurance, for example) and continue the support of veterans in need.

While in prior years they ran fundraisers such as a lottery and an annual Oktoberfest, their active members have aged to the extent that they can no longer manage these kinds of events. They do receive donations for poppies, but that income is restricted to specific VFW causes.

So, in order to sustain the good works they do for veterans and the local community, they are asking for donations.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Arnie Silverman, Patriot of the Year 2019, during Veteran’s Day Ceremony in 2020

Korean War Veteran Arnie Silverman says, “With your help, we can continue supporting our VFW Little League team, visit veteran patients at Long Beach VA Hospital and the Wounded Warriors facility in Pendleton when permitted, participate in patriotic events such as Memorial Day, assist various charities and homeless vets, and overall make ourselves available when needed.

“It will enable us to maintain our Post in Laguna Beach that has proudly been here for close to 75 years. Laguna Beach deserves a Post such as ours. Let’s make sure it is able to continue on. The officers of our Post thank you and wish you a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!”

Send whatever you are can to:

Frank Danielson, QM, VFW Post 5868, P.O Box 629, Laguna Beach, CA 92652.

LCAD MFA students respond to pandemic through exhibition at City Hall

Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD) MFA Programs in Drawing + Painting is presenting it newest exhibition, COVID Times: LCAD Masters Students Respond to the Pandemic, on display through March 4 at Laguna Beach City Hall.

The collection is curated by Peter Zokosky, chair of LCAD MFA Program in Drawing + Painting, from among 20 current Master of Fine Arts candidates.

“While we all experienced the recent pandemic, it’s intriguing to see how artists process times of upheaval; some record how their daily life has changed, some seek refuge in nature or fantasy, while others quarantined with art supplies and found solace in long hours of creative practice,” he said. “Our first exhibition of 2021 is a chance to share the varied personal impressions as a record of resilience and hope.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Matt Duckett, “Birthday Girl,” oil on canvas, 2020

One of the works included in the exhibition, Birthday Girl by Matt Duckett, shows the artist’s daughter after her birthday during quarantine.

“On one hand, we couldn’t invite any children to the party and couldn’t go anywhere, so on the surface it may look dark or melancholy,” he said. “But I wanted to go further with that notion, because the painting is also an allegory for growing up, and that can be in itself uncomfortable and melancholy at times. Acknowledging hardship and deferring gratification is just a part of responsibility and growing up is a process of accepting responsibility and building a greater life around those lessons.”

The exhibition will include many works of paintings and drawings submitted by the following MFA candidates: Jason Dowd, Ray Vargas, Agostino Vaccaro, Lin Hui Ding, Jessica Chong, Mark Silverberg, Kelly Smith Fatten, Jody Gerber, Brian Blasman, Matt Duckett, Laura Sonnek, Nora Xu, Renae Wang, Jill Maytorena, Danny DeMeza, Mike Lee, Peter Clarke, Kelley Mogilka, Mason Williams, and Tracy Child.

For more information, visit www.lcad.edu.

Laguna Beach City Hall is located at 505 Forest Ave.

$35,000 available in scholarships from Cox Charities

Cox Charities is offering $35,000 in college scholarships to high school seniors in the Orange County and Palos Verdes areas. The Cox Scholars scholarships range from $2,500 to $5,000. Recipients must be a 2021 graduating high school senior living in Cox’s Southern California service area.

Applications are now open. The deadline to complete and submit the online application is February 3. For more information, visit www.coxcharitiesca.org.

“Now more than ever, students in our community are working hard to achieve their educational dreams amid new learning circumstances and tough financial times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a company founded by a teacher, we continue to support local students and education in San Diego and look forward to awarding our annual scholarships in the new year,” said Chanelle Hawken, vice president of government and public affairs for Cox Communications in California.

Scholarship recipients will be chosen based on their scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities, volunteerism, and staying focused on their educational goals despite facing adversity in their lives.

Here are some helpful tips for students when applying for a Cox Scholars scholarship:

1. Before you apply – Review the scholarship requirements carefully and make sure you’re eligible before spending time putting an application together. If you don’t meet the requirements such as GPA or place of residence, your application will not be considered.

2. Financial information – Use tax forms to declare income or give your best estimate if tax forms are unavailable. To be most effective, don’t leave any sections blank.

3. Extracurricular activities – The scholarship committee wants to know what applicants are interested in. Make sure to provide an accurate timeline that includes all activities from the previous four years. Make sure not to repeat information in multiple places.

4. A personal statement – Don’t wait until the last minute to put this together. Give yourself time to think about the topic, and answer from your own personal experience. The more passionate you are, the better your statement. Ask someone you trust to read it and give feedback. And don’t forget to run a spell check.

5. Submit your application and supporting documents before the deadline – If you wait until the last minute, you may encounter issues that prevent you from submitting the application on time, such as computer issues or gathering financial information from a parent.

Funded by employee payroll donations that are matched by the company, Cox Charities provides support to communities in Cox Communications’ service area by awarding scholarships to high school seniors and grants to nonprofit organizations.

A volunteer advisory board of Cox employees oversees the foundation and its giving programs.

In 2020, ten Cox Scholars from Orange County and Palos Verdes were recognized for their successes in the classroom and in the community.

For more information, visit www.coxcharitiesca.org.

Laguna photographer offers free portraits for first responders, essential and frontline workers

Top local real estate photographer Bob Ortiz wants to show his appreciation to frontline workers, essential workers, and first responders by offering them photographs at no charge.

“I want to let them know how much we appreciate their sacrifices and service,” says Ortiz.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Bob Ortiz

Crew at Ralph’s market in Laguna

Ortiz is an affiliate of the Laguna Board of REALTORS® and is an architecture photographer who photographs million-dollar homes. Bob has been a staple in the Southern California photography scene for many years.

“I’ll take photos and then Stu News will post them. Let’s get the ball rolling and show the people of Laguna Beach what the frontline and essential workers and first responders mean to us and how grateful we are,” says Ortiz.

To contact Ortiz to arrange for a portrait, email him at [email protected] or call (949) 289-2912.

Net-Works Community Church offers personal prayer to Laguna Beach residents

Pastor Don Sciortino of Net-Works Community Church is sending a message of encouragement and help to Laguna residents.

Sciortino says, “All of us are feeling the emotional, psychological, and spiritual effects of these past months as the COVID-19 pandemic continues on. Many are feeling stressed, anxious, fearful, and discouraged. What can be done to give hope and encouragement? One way is through personal prayer, proven throughout history to be comforting and soothing.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Pastor Don Sciortino and his wife Karen

In desiring to reach out to the community during this difficult time, Net-Works Community Church is now offering personal prayer at their downtown office, located at 303 Broadway St (Suite 107), next door to Shirley’s Bagels.

The prayer is offered to everyone, to people of all faiths or no faith. The prayer will be confidential and sensitive. To make an appointment, call Pastor Jay Grant at (949) 315-1398. Net-Works will be offering appointments between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., and 7 to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. There is no charge.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Pastor Jay Grant

Net-Works is also offering personal prayer by phone. Call Pastors Don Sciortino at (714) 231-1230, Paul Marchi at (714) 429-0023, or Jay Grant at (949) 315-1398.

Finally, those interested may leave a prayer request for themselves, family, or friends at [email protected], and the pastoral staff will pray over those need(s).

For more information on Net-Works Community Church, go to www.net-workslb.org.

Meet Pet of the Week Murdoch

Murdock is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is a one-year-old black lab. Murdock can be very protective, so he would do best in a home with no small children. He is good with other dogs and loves to play at all hours of the day. He would do well with a fenced yard at least 6 feet high. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Murdock adopted as soon as possible.

Click on photo for a larger image

Murdock is on the search for a place to call home this year

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.