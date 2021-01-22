NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 7  |  January 22, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 012221

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

January 22, 2021

Rain this weekend appears in the cards

Dennis 5Wednesday, January 20, 2021, was truly an inspirational day.

No sooner than I talk about extreme pressure gradients that stir up strong Santana winds in our area, that we get such an event. If you’ll remember in my last installment, I outlined the players in all of this, a strong upper-level low off the northern Baja coast in proximity to a very strong high pressure over Southern Utah, kicking up near hurricane-force Northeast winds all the way from the Bay Area to San Diego.

These are classic La Nina conditions, where a low forms off the coast of Northern Baja, triggering some generous rainfalls in SE California and most of Arizona, rather than the usual rain source coming from the west and northwest. Instead, any moisture flows in from the south and it’s warm, too, with temps near 80 even at water’s edge. Most of the rain is south and east of here, so our season’s total since last July 1 remains locked in at a measly 1.04 inches compared to a normal to date of almost six inches. That 1.04 is the lowest amount ever for this late into the season. But we are most likely getting rain today and tomorrow, so we’ll see where we land after that!

Another significant result of La Nina: there have not been any real intrusions of the Polar Vortex in our country’s midsection and points east. Sure, the temps have been overall moderately cold with daytime temps in the 30s and even some 40s, with nights in the teens and 20s, but not anywhere near the frigid readings those places get during some winters, where places like the Dakotas and Minnesota can struggle to even get above zero for sometimes weeks on end.

Most of the systems this winter have come in from the Pacific and traveled largely west to east with much milder air, unlike the Alberta Clippers, as they call them – systems that come out of Northern Canada and Alaska carrying with them very frigid air and multiple days with severe blizzard conditions. 

There have been a couple of brief cold snaps in the South and Southeast, but high temps have been in the 50s and 60s for the most part. Yet there’s also been a lot of rain in those areas as warm, moist, unstable air from the Gulf of Mexico has been able to push north up to several hundred miles on occasions. This has resulted in some severe weather outbreaks when the warm, moist air meets a cold front from the northwest with cooler, drier, and much more stable air behind the frontal boundary. 

December and January are normally the slowest months for tornado outbreaks, but this time tornado formation has been more frequent than average, with some even reaching EF-3 status. 

Meanwhile, the Pacific West Coast is seeing classic La Nina conditions as most incoming Pacific storms encounter the stubborn high in the Eastern Pacific off the coast of California. When they encounter this high, they make a sharp left turn and spend all their energy up in the soggy gloomy Pacific Northwest, while most of California is high and dry. San Francisco has only collected an inch and a half of rain since last July 1 compared to a normal to date of 7.67 inches. 

With this latest severe wind event, we now have all of a sudden nine wildfires across the state. That’s why it’s called a fire year out here instead of a fire season, so from year to year it’s either feast or famine, but I’ll still take my chances with fire, flood, earthquake, or drought, because Laguna is home and always will be ‘til I drop! I wouldn’t have it any other way! 

Have a great weekend, ALOHA!

 

