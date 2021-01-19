NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 6  |  January 19, 2021

Laguna Beach Republicans (LBGOP) announce first meeting of 2021 via Zoom

The Laguna Beach Republicans (LBGOP) will hold their first virtual meeting of 2021 via Zoom on Thursday, Jan 28. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and end promptly at 7:15 p.m.

Emil Monda, president of the LBGOP, invites all Republicans, Independents, and Libertarians to attend the Zoom event with Anne Dunsmore. 

Anne Dunsmore is the spokesperson and strategist for the group working to recall Gavin Newsom. 

“Anne will give an update on the recall process and will provide information for attendees on how they can assist the signature gathering effort. Rescue California needs to collect 1.5 million plus signatures by the end of March to have the recall placed on the ballot in 2021,” Monda said. “If there is time permitting, we will take questions from the callers.” 

Those interested in the Thursday, Jan 28 meeting are asked to RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

