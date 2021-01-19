NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 6  |  January 19, 2021

Festival of Arts online concert series continues in 2021 011921

Festival of Arts online concert series continues in 2021

Following the well-received response to Concerts on the Screen in 2020, the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach, in partnership with Yamaha, is pleased to continue to bring the monthly entertainment series to the community virtually in January of 2021. 

Tune in on Friday, Jan 29 at 5:30 p.m. to see a pre-recorded performance by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Terry Steele. 

“Terry Steele is a phenomenal singer and incredible performer,” said Susan Davis, Director of Special Events at the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach. “We are elated to be able to bring a Festival favorite to our virtual stage and continue to offer online experiences that can help our community stay connected, entertained, and enriched in the arts.”

Festival of Steele

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Jive with Terry Steele virtually on Friday, Jan 29

In this pre-recorded concert from the Festival of Arts grounds, Steele brings to life the soul-stirring sounds of Luther Vandross’ legendary performances and honors the music of one of R&B’s most beloved singers. A two-time Grammy Award nominee and a two-time ASCAP award-winning songwriter, Steele has recorded three internationally released solo albums/CDs and has recorded six albums/CDs as “lead singer” for the renowned world-music band Hiroshima.

As a professional songwriter, Terry has written for and collaborated with such megastar artists as Whitney Houston, Dionne Warwick, Starship, Hiroshima, Patti Labelle, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, The Spinners, Barry White, The Pointer Sisters, Arif Mardin, Natalie Cole, George Duke, and saxophonist Richard Elliott.

The virtual Concerts on the Screen series is presented in partnership with Yamaha and allows fans the opportunity to enjoy their favorite summer Fine Arts Show performances from the comfort of home. 

Tickets are $25 per household for the general public and free with registration for Festival members. 

To register and purchase tickets, visit www.foapom.com/event/virtual-concert-steele. Pre-registration is required.

To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show visit www.foapom.com or follow @FestivalPageant on social media. To support the Festival of Arts, visit www.foapom.com/supportnow.

 

