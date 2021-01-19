NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 6  |  January 19, 2021

Chamber installs 2021 Board of Directors 011921

Chamber installs 2021 Board of Directors and awards 2020 Chamber Champion Award

Mayor Bob Whalen installed the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Board of Directors on Thursday, Jan 14 via Zoom.

“We are very fortunate to have such a dynamic group of business and community leaders driving our organization,” said President and CEO Sandy Morales. “With the challenges we are still facing, this amazing group has stepped up to lead and advocate for our businesses in Laguna Beach.” 

Chamber installs champion

Submitted photo

Annette Malinowski was awarded the 2nd Annual Chamber Board Champion Award

The chamber also awarded its 2nd Annual Chamber Board Champion Award to Annette Malinowski. Malinowski has been an active member with the Chamber since 2013, serving as an ambassador for the past six years. She has also served on many subcommittees including the Government Affairs Committee, the Retail Task Force Committee, the Urban Design Committee, the Golf Tournament Committee, and the Taste of Laguna Committee.

Resolutions were presented to Annette by Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris and Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett.

The Installation can be viewed post-event at www.lagunabeachchamber.org.

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce has served the businesses of Laguna Beach since 1917 as a tool for promoting commerce and allowing members to connect to one another and the community. 

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce’s core mission is to promote, represent, and support members of the business community. 

For questions or more information on the Laguna Beach Chamber, contact (949) 494-1018 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

