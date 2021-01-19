NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 6  |  January 19, 2021

Lunar Tide 011921

Lunar Tide

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Lunar Tide couple

Click on photo for a larger image

Scott and Naomi Schoenherr installing their newest project, “Lunar Tide ” in Heisler Park. They do one of a kind and site-specific artworks for public, residential, and commercial applications.

Lunar Tide gold fish

Click on photo for a larger image

A portion of “Lunar Tide” 

Lunar Tide fish swimming

Click on photo for a larger image

 “Lunar Tide” in progress – other public installations at Heisler Park by the Schoenherrs include: “Little Treasures,” “Time Connected,” “Continuous Rotation,” “Tidal Pull,” and “The Divers.”

 

