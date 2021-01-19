NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

62.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 6  |  January 19, 2021

Petrie-Norris hosting Dr. Chau for COVID vaccine 011921

Petrie-Norris hosting Dr. Chau for COVID vaccine discussion

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris will host a Town Hall featuring Dr. Clayton Chau from the Orange County Health Care Agency this Thursday, Jan 21 at 3 p.m. The event, which kicks off the new legislative year, will take place on Facebook and is titled “Get the Vaccine.” The program can be found at 

www.facebook.com/assemblywomanCPN/live.

According to Petrie-Norris, “The start of the new year marks the beginning of another Legislative session for the California State Legislature. This year I’m focused on COVID-19 response (and) rebuilding our communities back stronger than ever; economic recovery (by) creating good jobs and opportunities for all; the environment (through) protecting the California coast from sea level rise; and government oversight (by) ensuring your taxpayer dollars are used wisely.”

Petrie Norris hosting

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Office of Cottie Petrie-Norris

California Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris

In recent months, Petrie-Norris has introduced three bills, including AB 63 – Restoring Our California Coast, which will cut the green tape and allow for the restoration of marine life along California’s Coast; AB 77 – Jarrod’s Law, which will raise standards and protect patients in the substance abuse treatment industry; and AB – 110 Preventing Prisoner Unemployment Benefit Fraud, which will require the Employment Development Department (EDD) to cross-check incarceration records and prevent fraud.

She is also working closely on three other bills with colleagues and co-authoring AB 10 – Safe Reopening of Schools, which will return students to classroom-based learning and ensure quality education for all students; AB 14 – Internet for All Act, which will close the digital divide and ensure that all California kids have the opportunity to succeed regardless of socioeconomic status; and SB 74 – Keep California Working Act, which will invest the state’s budget surplus directly into main street in order to keep businesses open and retain jobs for those on the brink after the devastation of the pandemic.

Petrie-Norris has also released a 2020 Year in Review of Assembly District 74 in a digital format.

Anyone with issues or questions is encouraged to contact the Assemblywoman.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.