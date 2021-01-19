NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 6  |  January 19, 2021

Lawsuit challenges “voluntary” Historical Preservation Program

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The Laguna Beach Historic Preservation Coalition, Village Laguna, and Preserve Orange County electronically filed a lawsuit last week alleging that the City violated the California Environmental Quality Act when it revamped its Historical Preservation Program in 2020.

Both Laguna Beach groups and the County organization oppose the City’s approval of the program without an environmental impact report, as well as the requirement for an owner’s consent for a property to be considered a local historic resource. 

“The program will cause needless, irreversible damage to the city’s charming beach-town character,” said Village Laguna President Anne Caenn in a press release issued last week by the group’s attorney, Susan Brandt Hawley. 

More than 30 public meetings were held before the program was approved 4-1, with councilwoman Toni Iseman opposed, last year in August. The hearings were among the most contentious ever conducted in the City Council Chambers. 

“The City strongly disagrees with the claims in the lawsuit and is disappointed that those behind the lawsuit fail to understand the effect of the update,” Community Development Director Marc Wiener stated on Friday. 

“The City’s updated Historic Preservation Program still affords protection of historic resources as required by CEQA and other applicable laws. If the City is mandated to treat a property or structure as a historic resource, it will do so.”

“The proposal adopted by the City is contingent on California Coastal Commission approval,” said City Attorney Philip Kohn. 

Weiner said the commission has indicated it would conduct a hearing on the program in early summer. 

The ordinance was introduced at the July 14, 2020 City Council meeting and sent to a required second reading with modifications. The Council also approved a Negative Declaration on the program, an assumption that it will have no unmitigable adverse impact on the environment. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Historic home on Flora Street

“These properties, which are essential to the remarkable charm of Laguna, are now at risk of substantial alteration or demolition without any environmental reviews,” stated Preservation Coalition member Cathy Jurka in the press release. 

“Some owners of 1981 inventory properties spoke at public hearings about wanting to demolish or radically alter them,” she said.

“The City’s position that removing environmental protections could not impact these historic resources defies common sense.”

Laguna Beach attorney Larry Nokes, who spent more than three years speaking on behalf of the voluntary requirement and representing property owners opposed to “involuntary” inclusion of their property as a historical resource, said the lawsuit was “unfortunate.” 

“It is a big overreach on people’s ability to use their own property,” said Nokes on Wednesday. “The voluntary, incentive-based preservation program was accepted and approved by the vast majority of the community.” 

Krista Nicholds, president of Preserve Orange County, questioned the validity of the owner-consent requirement, according to the press release.

“Owner consent has nothing to do with objective standards of historic merit,” she stated. 

However, the City’s stated objective of the program when it was approved was to safeguard the heritage of the city by encouraging voluntary protection of historic resources representing significant elements of its history.

Other objectives:

--Enhance the visual character of the city by encouraging and providing for the voluntary preservation of those buildings that reflect unique and established architectural traditions that contribute to the older neighborhoods of the city.

 --Foster public appreciation and civic pride in the beauty of the city and the accomplishments of its past.

--Strengthen the economy and improve property values of the city by protecting and enhancing the city’s attraction to residents and visitors.

--Promote the private and public use of historic resources for the education, prosperity, and general welfare of the people.

--Achieve historic preservation though the encouragement and promotion of voluntary additions to the city’s Historic Register.

--Recognize that the previous Historic Inventory is ineffective for the purposes of creating a presumption of historicity of any property identified in it.

 

