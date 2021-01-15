NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 5  |  January 15, 2021

From Laguna With Love: Hands across the sand

By Jackie Siegel Bayless

I stand on Main Beach, marveling at the size of the crowd gathered in support of our clean ocean, gathered to protest offshore seismic testing and drilling. It is February, but this is Laguna, so it is T-shirt weather, balmy and bright. I breathe in the energy and excitement. Two men carry a mermaid to a bench set in front of the Lifeguard Tower, where she is surrounded by children and photographers. She has long curly Disney-mermaid hair and is wearing a luminescent red-gold tail. 

A blue-shirted organizer from Oceana, a nonprofit devoted to saving the world’s oceans, introduces speakers, including the actor Ted Danson, a strong Oceana supporter. I see the bartender from the 1980s TV show Cheers – you know, the neighborhood bar where everybody knows your name. But I hear someone who loves the sea. He speaks of his childhood visits to Laguna Beach, the swelling feeling of anticipation, and of coming home to a special place as his parents drove down Laguna Canyon Road. I feel that same sense of home and anticipation on this beach, as well as when I near the Atlantic beaches where I grew up on the other side of the country.

The work of Oceana covers many areas related to clean oceans, but today we are gathered to stop seismic air gun testing used by the oil and gas companies to locate the optimum spot to drill for oil or gas. Seismic exploration injures whales, dolphins, and other marine mammals and disturbs the feeding and mating patterns of many fish. 

Following the speeches, the Oceana volunteers invite me and hundreds of Laguna Beach residents to stand on the beach and link hands in solidarity. This moment of “hands across the sands” is a vivid demonstration of support for our oceans. I link hands with a woman and an attractive young man. We share smiles. 

We face the ocean where stand up paddleboarders, on cue, reveal signs that spell out “Make our oceans great again.” Our cheers erupt in unison. 

Unbelievably, a glossy black sea lion swims by, as if in military review of the troops, sliding between the paddleboarders and the shore, just beyond where the breakers fall. Did that really happen? Cue the sea lion. This is Laguna Beach. 

Transplanted from Maryland 15 years ago, Jackie Siegel Bayless still cannot get over the amazing Laguna Beach weather. 

Organized by the Laguna-based nonprofit Third Street Writers, “From Laguna with Love” features personal stories (anecdotes of up to 200 words and longer pieces up to 750 words) and photographs that celebrate only-in-Laguna moments and experiences, whether they’re funny, sad, insightful, or simply a reflection of daily interactions. If you or someone you know has a Laguna experience to share, you can submit your story or photo to https://thirdstreetwriters.submittable.com/submit for consideration. 

