 Volume 13, Issue 4  |  January 12, 2021

LBUSD Board of Education meeting on Thursday 011221

LBUSD Board of Education meeting on Thursday will include workshop on the Brown Act

The LBUSD Board of Education’s meeting this Thursday, Jan 14 at 5 p.m., will be held virtually. Members will complete three workshops regarding the Brown Act, Board Governance and Policies, and Bylaws.

The Board will receive information on the Brown Act as it applies to school districts, review and identify potential changes, and may request revisions to agreed-upon protocols as well as review bylaws and policies.

The public can view the meeting by clicking here and then clicking on the appropriate link for closed or open session.

Public comment is accepted in writing prior to the meeting, or by phone or webinar during the meeting. Live public comments will be accepted during the designated public comment periods of the meeting. The time for live comments will be limited, so the Board requests that the public prepare their remarks accordingly.

Public comment via electronic submission may be submitted no later than Thursday, Jan 14 by 12 p.m., by clicking here. 

Those who wish to make a comment while viewing the meeting via Zoom webinar should raise their hands during the designated public comment period, and un-mute their microphones once recognized to do so.

Members of the public may also call in using the Zoom meeting phone number: (669) 900-6833. The Webinar ID is: 979 5098 4874. Press *9 on your phone if you would like to comment during the designated comment period. Once recognized to make your comment, press *6 to un-mute your phone. When you hear “your phone is un-muted,” please proceed with your comment.

The full agenda for Thursday’s regular Board meeting has been posted. To access, click here.

 

