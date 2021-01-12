NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 4  |  January 12, 2021

Dr. Keys Keel is offering curbside COVID-19 testing 011221

Dr. Keys Keel is offering curbside COVID-19 testing and flu vaccines at his South Laguna office

From the comfort of one’s car, residents can now receive COVID-19 testing and flu vaccines outside the office of Keys S. Keel, M.D. Dr. Keel has been in the office since 1992, serving Laguna for 35 years. 

His office staff includes Denise Duda, office manager, medical assistant, and biller, who has been with Dr. Keel for 22 years, and Elvia Gomez, a licensed esthetician who has been with the doctor for two years. 

Dr. Keel and staff will be offering the following COVID-19 testing:

--Abbott ID Now COVID-19 Testing: This test is a rapid molecular in vitro diagnostic test utilizing an isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology intended for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-Cov viral RNA in direct nasal swabs. The ID Now has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA. Results are within 15 mins.

--COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Testing: Nasal swab is performed; detects live, active infection. Results are within 20 mins. 

--COVID-19 Expedited PCR Testing: Nasal swab is performed; specimen is sent UPS to an outside lab. Results are within 24-48 hours. 

--Antibody Testing: Finger prick, testing IGM and IGG; can detect past infection of COVID-19. Results are within 15 minutes.

Dr. Keel received his medical education at University of California, Irvine in 1984. He was president of his Medical Class in 1983. He also did his residency at UCI.

He has been on the active Medical Staff at Mission Hospital Laguna Beach since 1986. 

Although he specializes in Family Practice, he also provides cosmetic services.

Dr. Keel’s office is located at 31542 Coast Hwy, Suite 3. For more information, call (949) 499-3915.

 

