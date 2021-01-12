NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 4  |  January 12, 2021

Wi-Fi 6: Future-proofing your connection

The next generation of Wi-Fi connection isn’t just about speed, though faster Internet connections are a nice bonus. Instead, Wi-Fi 6 was designed as a much-needed upgrade to help networks connect more devices more efficiently – a service we’ll need more and more as the number of Internet-connected devices in our homes and businesses grows. 

The Benefits of Wi-Fi 6

Most of us use Wi-Fi so often in our lives, we rarely stop to think about where it comes from, or how it works. Wi-Fi is essentially a very high-frequency radio signal that connects devices to your home or business’ router, which then connects you to the Internet via a local network. 

Since 1999, a group of telecommunications companies called the Wi-Fi Alliance has regularly come together to improve the most current available version of Wi-Fi, and make upgrades that allow people to more quickly and easily access the Internet. Wi-Fi 6, the latest generation of Wi-Fi produced by the Wi-Fi Alliance, brings a number of benefits to users. It’ll still be doing the thing it’s meant to do – connect you and your customers to the Internet – but it has new technologies that will make that happen more efficiently. Wi-Fi 6 has a much higher theoretical speed than its predecessor, Wi-Fi 5 (which is still commonly used around the world). 

More importantly, however, Wi-Fi 6 was created for a world in which dozens of Wi-Fi-connected devices put demands on networks in every business. Wi-Fi 6 speeds may not be very fast at first, when fewer devices need to connect to the Internet. However, when many of these devices are trying to get online at once, that’s when Wi-Fi 6 really shines. It lets routers communicate with more devices at once, lets routers send data to multiple devices in a single broadcast and lets Wi-Fi devices “check in” with routers to ensure an adequate connection. All of those features combined will help keep Wi-Fi connections strong as more devices start jockeying for data in our businesses than ever. 

Evolving Needs, Evolving Service

As any business owner knows, it’s important to be able to adapt to your customers’ changing needs – and as time goes on, those needs definitely include Wi-Fi. 

That’s why it’s so important for companies to think about what we call the “population of connected devices” putting demands on their Wi-Fi network. In most brick-and-mortar businesses, that includes the standard technologies like laptop computers and smartphones. A significant number also use products like smart TVs to broadcast messages and information. As the Internet of Things becomes more prevalent, even the current security systems used by many businesses feature Wi-Fi-enabled cameras. 

And that’s before customers enter the picture. Almost every one of them is likely carrying a smartphone. If your business has a waiting room, many of your customers will want to check their emails or stream video to keep themselves occupied. This, in addition to the already increasing need for Wi-Fi by business equipment, can strain a network even when there aren’t that many people inside. 

This problem is magnified exponentially for hospitality businesses, schools, transportation hubs, and other dense environments. Once coronavirus restrictions are lifted and people begin to gather indoors in greater numbers again, it will be even more important for our Wi-Fi networks to be able to handle multiple connections more efficiently. That’s what Wi-Fi 6 provides. 

Looking Ahead 

Cox is a 121-year-old, family-owned business, so we’re used to thinking in terms of decades, not years – and always looking ahead to the future. Cox Business has been testing every Wi-Fi 6-supporting product available, to make sure we’re offering our business customers the most reliable, solid hardware with our service. Every router, smart TV, security camera, phone, and other essential Internet-connected device that comes with our broadband services has been vetted by product experts at our headquarters’ labs in Atlanta, so you know you’re getting the best. 

Wi-Fi 6 will not replace other generations of Wi-Fi, but it will be the primary mode of connecting to the Internet for most people within a few years. This is why we’re looking ahead now and making sure all of our new business customers are equipped to better serve their own. 

This is paid content by Cox Communications. Cox provides residents in the Laguna Beach area with digital cable television, telecommunications and Home Automation services. Cox also provides scholarships to local high school students in its service area through its Cox Cares Foundation. For more information, visit www.cox.com.

 

