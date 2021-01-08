This is as close as we can come to actually singing to our readers on their birthdays!

Net-Works Community Church offers personal prayer to Laguna Beach residents

Pastor Don Sciortino of Net-Works Community Church is sending a message of encouragement and help to Laguna residents.

Sciortino says, “All of us are feeling the emotional, psychological, and spiritual effects of these past months as the COVID-19 pandemic continues on. Many are feeling stressed, anxious, fearful, and discouraged. What can be done to give hope and encouragement? One way is through personal prayer, proven throughout history to be comforting and soothing.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Pastor Don Sciortino and his wife Karen

In desiring to reach out to the community during this difficult time, Net-Works Community Church is now offering personal prayer at their downtown office, located at 303 Broadway St (Suite 107), next door to Shirley’s Bagels.

The prayer is offered to everyone, to people of all faiths or no faith. The prayer will be confidential and sensitive. To make an appointment, call Pastor Jay Grant at (949) 315-1398. Net-Works will be offering appointments between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., and 7 to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. There is no charge.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Pastor Jay Grant

Net-Works is also offering personal prayer by phone. Call Pastors Don Sciortino at (714) 231-1230, Paul Marchi at (714) 429-0023, or Jay Grant at (949) 315-1398.

Finally, those interested may leave a prayer request for themselves, family, or friends at [email protected], and the pastoral staff will pray over those need(s).

For more information on Net-Works Community Church, go to www.net-workslb.org.

City Council accepting applications for appointed committees

The City Council is accepting applications for the following Committees, Commissions, and Boards: Planning Commission, Design Review Board, Arts Commission, Parking, Traffic, and Circulation Committee, Recreation Committee, Heritage Committee, Emergency/Disaster Preparedness Committee, Environmental Sustainability Committee, Housing and Human Services Committee, View Restoration Committee, Orange County Vector Control District, and South Laguna Water/Sewer Advisory Committee.

Interviews and appointments will be conducted virtually on Tuesday, Feb 9 at 5 p.m. by the City Council. All applicants will be interviewed. Applicants may be contacted by City Council members prior to the interviews and appointments so please be prepared to make a brief statement about your desire to serve.

Laguna Beach residents who are interested in serving on one of these Committees, Commissions, or Boards should obtain an application from the City Clerk’s office or online from the City’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net and file by Friday, Jan 22 at 4:30 p.m. Questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s office at (949) 497-0705. Applications will not be accepted after the

deadline.

The number of positions that will be open and details for the following Committees, Commissions and Boards: (*The City Council may reduce or increase the number of positions at its discretion.)

--(3) Two-year terms on the Planning Commission with terms beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. The Planning Commission is a five-member body appointed by the City Council for the purpose of reviewing and advising the Council on items related to the development and modification of land uses within the City limits. As such, the Commission reviews and recommends action on the development and amendment of the general plan, zoning ordinances, subdivision regulations, and special projects related to land use planning.

Planning Commissioners serve a two-year term and are compensated in the amount of $392.00 per month. The regular meetings of the Commission are held on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 6 p.m. Study sessions may be held as part of the regular meeting or at other specified times. A substantial time commitment averaging 4-6 hours a week is necessary to be a Planning Commissioner. Meetings may be four or more hours long and require a great deal of preparation time. In addition to these regular meetings, Commissioners are expected to visit sites and review project proposals prior to the meeting, as well as attend special project workshops. It is desirable to have or be able to acquire certain skills or aptitudes, such as the ability to understand zoning regulations and their effect on allowed land uses. Experience in land use planning, architecture, engineering, and/or real estate would be an asset.

--(3) Two-year terms on the Board of Adjustment/Design Review Board with a term beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. The Board of Adjustment/Design Review Board is a five-member body appointed by the City Council for the purpose of considering requests for variances from the zoning code. The members also sit as the City’s Design Review Board. Board members serve a two-year term and are compensated in the amount of $392.00 per month. The Board meets bi-monthly generally on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. A substantial time commitment of approximately 10 hours per week is necessary to be a Board member. In addition to the bi-monthly meetings, Board members are expected to visit the sites and review the plans of projects prior to the meeting. The Board acts on an average of 14 items per meeting. It is desirable to have or be able to acquire certain skills or aptitudes, such as the ability to understand and conceptualize architectural drawings, and to visualize building mass and volumes based upon on-site staking plans. Experience in the building trades, architecture, historic preservation, landscaping, planning and/or real estate would be an asset.

--(3 plus Alternate) Two-year terms on the Arts Commission with terms beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. The Arts Commission is a seven-member commission with one alternate appointed by the City Council. Four of the seven members must be actively participating in the arts. The Commissioners are compensated in the amount of $137.00 per month. The Arts Commission has the power and duty to act in an advisory capacity to the City Council in all matters pertaining to the artistic aspects of the City. Additionally, commissioners recommend to the City Council the adoption of such ordinances, rules, and regulations as they may deem necessary for the administration and preservation of the fine/performing arts of the community. One of the major projects of the Commission is the City’s Art-in-Public-Places Program. Commission meetings are generally held on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting and preparation time may exceed several hours per week.

--(4) Two-year terms on the Parking, Traffic, and Circulation Committee with terms beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. The Parking, Traffic, and Circulation Committee is a seven-member body that acts in an advisory capacity on matters pertaining to parking, traffic, circulation, transit, the Parking Management Plan, and traffic complaints. Meetings are generally held on the fourth Thursday of the month at 6 p.m.

--(4) Two-year terms on the Recreation Committee with terms beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. The Recreation Committee is a nine-member body that directs their efforts in the area of providing for the recreation and park needs of the community. Meetings are generally held on the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m.

--(3) Two-year terms on the Heritage Committee with terms beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. The Heritage Committee is currently a five-member body. The Heritage Committee serves in an advisory role on matters pertaining to historic preservation such as placement of a structure that is not on the Historic Resources List on the Historic Register, removal of a structure from the Historic Register, creation of a special designation plaque program, alterations to “E”-rated structures, and demolition of historic structures in a

commercial zone. Meetings are generally held on the third Monday of the month at 6 p.m.

--(4) Two-year terms on the Emergency/Disaster Preparedness Committee with terms beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. The Emergency/Disaster Preparedness Committee is a nine-member body appointed by the City Council whose charge would be to advise the City Council on all matters pertaining to disaster prevention, planning, and preparedness. The Committee will make recommendations to the City Council and will have

staggered terms. Meetings are generally held on the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m.

--(4) Two-year terms on the Environmental Sustainability Committee with terms beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. The Environmental Sustainability Committee is a seven-member advisory body to the City Council. The purpose for the Committee is researching, reviewing, and advising the Council on items related to protecting the environment and improving the community’s future sustainability. The Committee receives its work assignments from the City Council. Committee members typically work in subcommittees to research issues and policies and prepare recommendations for approval by

the Committee for submission to the City Council. A personal time commitment of 10 to 15 hours per month may be necessary to accomplish tasks. Regular meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. Meetings may be two or more hours, and often require a great deal of preparation time.

--(3) Two-year terms on the Housing and Human Services Committee with terms beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. The Housing and Human Services Committee is currently a seven-member body appointed by the City Council whose charge is to assess and identify housing opportunities and human needs for all segments of the community, provide input on the City’s Housing Element of the General Plan, inform and make recommendations to the City Council and other community leaders, and increase community awareness of

programs to fill these needs. Meetings are generally held on the first Wednesday of the month at 4 p.m.

--(3) Two-year terms on the View Restoration Committee with terms beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. Members of the View Restoration Committee adjudicate view claims submitted by property owners to restore pre-existing views that are alleged to be significantly impaired by vegetation. The five-member committee of local residents appointed by the City Council conduct public hearings to review claims, hear testimony, and determine

significant view impairment. The Committee may approve a view restoration order and establish a maintenance schedule for the subject vegetation on the property. The View Restoration Committee generally meets on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m.

--(1) Two-year term on the Orange County Mosquito & Vector Control District (OCMVCD) with a term beginning immediately through January 2, 2023. The person elected will serve as a Trustee on the OCMVCD Board, and the Board generally meets on the third Thursday of every month at 3 p.m., at the OCMVCD headquarters in Garden Grove.

--(3 plus Alternate) Four-year terms on the South Laguna Water/Sewer Advisory Committee with terms beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. The South Laguna Water & Sewer Advisory Committee addresses water and sewer related projects, programs, and topics of interest for the South Laguna area. The Committee generally meets quarterly at 2 p.m.

LBCAC opens School of Music and asks residents to help strengthen the cultural arts in Laguna Beach

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) has announced the opening of its news School of Music, and challenges residents to get more involved through volunteerism, preserving Laguna’s history, and supporting the new music school. The LBCAC is harnessing the power of the arts for the benefit of the community and the new School of Music addresses an important need for Laguna Beach youth and residents.

Nearly everyone enjoys music, whether by listening to it, singing, or playing an instrument. But despite this almost universal interest, many schools are choosing to do away with their music education programs.

The LBCAC is concerned about this trend and is committed to creating, preserving, and promoting the arts, for so many reasons. Musical training helps develop language and reasoning and a mastery of memorization. Learning music promotes creativity, curiosity, engagement, craftsmanship, improved hand-eye coordination, and a sense of achievement. Students learn how to commit to developing great work vs. what some consider to be mediocre work.

Percussionist Ray Weston is the dean of the new music school. He’s well known as the drummer for Iron Butterfly and Wishbone Ash.

“Learning about music, and how to play an instrument can open new doors and offer different opportunities in life,” said Weston. “Music can relieve stress, increase productivity, and even improve IQ. Let’s face it, if there’s one thing we can all agree on, is that music makes life better!”

Volunteering time and support

LBCAC urges lovers of the arts to support its growth by volunteering time in support of various projects and joining the new Laguna Beach School of Music.

“During these dark times, the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is working to create something we can all be proud of, and with the help of a few dedicated volunteers, we are building the Laguna of our dreams,” said Rick Conkey, Founder of the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of raywestondrums.com

Dean of LBCAC School of Music Ray Weston

“Volunteering is a great act of kindness, for it involves caring, loving, and sharing of our time, our hearts, and souls. I believe that everyone should give back to their community because volunteering not only helps people in need, but also makes us feel more fulfilled.”

Volunteer your time and skills today. There is no time like the present and the LBCAC is looking for people with real-world skills and a passion for the arts.

The Center is currently seeking camera operators and videographers for events, copy writers to re-communicate all the exciting things that are happening at the LBCAC, database builders to capture our growing list of patrons, performers, clients and fans, and handy people to keep the Center running smoothly.

The LBCAC is also interested in learning about specific skills or talents that are not included in this list of open positions. Furthermore, local students can take advantage of this opportunity, as time volunteered at the LBCAC officially qualifies as school community hours.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Founder of the LBCAC Center Rick Conkey

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is a beacon and catalyst for advancing art appreciation, enhancing quality of life, and promoting civic and cultural development. By hosting fledgling and seasoned artists who are making a difference in music, video, film, dance, poetry, prose, the visual arts, and arts education, the center looks to promote emotional connections and artistic progress.

Through a dedicated space in the heart of Laguna Beach, along the Forest Avenue Promenade, Laguna’s first cultural arts center preserves one of America’s longest-running galleries and contributes to local communities through live, online, and streaming exhibitions and events.

To sign up to volunteer at the LBCAC, click here.

To donate to the LBCAD, click here.

To reserve the LBCAC for your private event, volunteer your time and/or skills, click here.

To view “Anything Goes Happy Hour” episodes, click here.

The LBCAC is harnessing the power of the arts for the benefit of the community, creating artivists, and growing the hearts and minds of our youth. This epicenter of art is located along the Forest Avenue Promenade in Laguna Beach, the heart of Southern California’s premier art colony.

To follow the LBCAC on Facebook, click here.

For questions, contact [email protected] or call (949) 735-8778.

$35,000 available in scholarships from Cox Charities

Cox Charities is offering $35,000 in college scholarships to high school seniors in the Orange County and Palos Verdes areas. The Cox Scholars scholarships range from $2,500 to $5,000. Recipients must be a 2021 graduating high school senior living in Cox’s Southern California service area.

Applications are now open. The deadline to complete and submit the online application is February 3, 2021. For more information, visit www.coxcharitiesca.org.

“Now more than ever, students in our community are working hard to achieve their educational dreams amid new learning circumstances and tough financial times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a company founded by a teacher, we continue to support local students and education in San Diego and look forward to awarding our annual scholarships in the new year,” said Chanelle Hawken, vice president of government and public affairs for Cox Communications in California.

Scholarship recipients will be chosen based on their scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities, volunteerism, and staying focused on their educational goals despite facing adversity in their lives.

Here are some helpful tips for students when applying for a Cox Scholars scholarship:

1. Before you apply – Review the scholarship requirements carefully and make sure you’re eligible before spending time putting an application together. If you don’t meet the requirements such as GPA or place of residence, your application will not be considered.

2. Financial information – Use tax forms to declare income or give your best estimate if tax forms are unavailable. To be most effective, don’t leave any sections blank.

3. Extracurricular activities – The scholarship committee wants to know what applicants are interested in. Make sure to provide an accurate timeline that includes all activities from the previous four years. Make sure not to repeat information in multiple places.

4. A personal statement – Don’t wait until the last minute to put this together. Give yourself time to think about the topic, and answer from your own personal experience. The more passionate you are, the better your statement. Ask someone you trust to read it and give feedback. And don’t forget to run a spell check.

5. Submit your application and supporting documents before the deadline – If you wait until the last minute, you may encounter issues that prevent you from submitting the application on time, such as computer issues or gathering financial information from a parent.

Funded by employee payroll donations that are matched by the company, Cox Charities provides support to communities in Cox Communications’ service area by awarding scholarships to high school seniors and grants to nonprofit organizations.

A volunteer advisory board of Cox employees oversees the foundation and its giving programs.

In 2020, ten Cox Scholars from Orange County and Palos Verdes were recognized for their successes in the classroom and in the community.

For more information, visit www.coxcharitiesca.org.

Pacific Marine Mammal Center launches Seals Sparking Smiles

Earlier this year, Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) launched Seals Sparking Smiles (SSS). This exciting new addition to the organization’s lineup of free community “give back” programs is geared to provide a memorable and joyful experience for children (up to age 21) who are going through severe personal challenges in their own lives.

This includes children diagnosed with critical illnesses, in families going through debilitating financial hardship, who are victims of neglect, abuse, or abandonment, and more.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The Deek family enjoying a day at PMMC through the Seals Sparking Smiles program

Children are given a personalized behind-the-scenes visit to hear the stories of individual patients who were rescued because of injuries or health issues and observe them as they recover. Children are invited to witness a sea lion release on a subsequent date to see a recovery come full circle. Participants are recognized as ambassadors for the animals and invited to an annual luncheon with other participants from that year. And finally, the children take home a PMMC “bundle” to help remember their experience.

“Our marine mammals can have such an inspirational and joyful impact. We hope that these intimate experiences can offer much-needed smiles to children going through so much,” says PMMC CEO Peter Chang. “In addition, this program absolutely impacts everyone involved, including our team of staff and volunteers that get to meet these wonderful children and their families.”

To date PMMC has facilitated three programs, including one recently with the Deek family through a collaboration with Irvine-based Miracles for Kids. Zain Deek, age 7, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in June 2020.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

PMMC’s Seals Sparking Smiles program brings joy to the Deek family

“It was a difficult process for the family because she went through a year of tests, biopsies, and procedures before they were able to determine what was wrong. On top of this, dad lost his job due to COVID-19. With the struggle of trying to make ends meet while going to chemotherapy treatments and labs for Zain, it was almost impossible to find time to be together as a family,” says Sapphira Roberson, Community Programs Manager at Miracles for Kids.

“When she had to shave her hair off, it was a very emotional event for Zain and her siblings. They cried seeing their sister in pain and the changes her body had undergone. Mom and Dad do their best to keep their children’s spirits up, and Zain tries to smile and stay positive. With the help of Miracles for Kids, they get financial relief so they can focus on Zain’s treatment, and they are so grateful to be able to visit places like Pacific Marine Mammal Center. They get a chance to spend time together as a family and make meaningful memories, and a chance for mom and dad to bring their kids somewhere they otherwise wouldn’t be able to go.”

“We had such a great visit with the Deek family,” says PMMC Director of Education Kirsten Donald. “The kids were all so engaged, which made it very fun. They were also thrilled when we mentioned that we would be inviting them to a special sea lion release in the late spring.”

Pacific Marine Mammal Center also worked with Miracles for Kids earlier this year with their Buy 1 Give 1 Program. For every order placed with PMMC a Sea Life Bundle Packs was donated to the Miracles for Kids bundle program to critically ill children.

For more information on PMMC Community Programs or to donate, visit www.pacificmmc.org/give-back-programs.

SOW launches new identifying and reporting service for distressed ocean animals

Saving Ocean Wildlife (SOW), a project of The Ocean Foundation, is a California-based nonprofit that assists the local community in identifying marine wildlife and reporting on animals in danger.

SOW is led by Co-Directors Dan Pingaro and Laura Kasa. Dan, formerly a resident of Laguna Beach when he was Executive Director of the Laguna Beach Community Foundation, went on to lead the Ocean Institute as their CEO prior to co-directing Saving Ocean Wildlife. He has partnered with Laura Kasa, who had success with engaging communities in Northern California around ocean conservation when leading Save Our Shores as their executive director for almost a decade.

Identifying animals

The waters of Southern California have a rich biodiversity of ocean wildlife. Sadly, some of these animals are endangered and all of the species off of our coast face daily threats such as ship strikes, entanglements, and plastic pollution.

To help local communities become more aware of which animals live in our ocean backyard, SOW has created a free Wildlife Field Guide with detailed pictures and information of California’s most common ocean animals. The guide enables everyone to know what they are seeing when they come across an animal while boating, fishing, or walking the shores.

To download the guide, click here.

Local residents can make a difference by becoming more aware of what wildlife is out there, reporting on animals they see, and making individual or business donations to SOW’s efforts to continue its work to help save our ocean’s greatest asset: ocean wildlife.

“I love what SOW is doing, and I look forward to them being a resource for our office and the community in protecting sea life,” Lieutenant Jim Cota, City of Laguna Beach.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Brown sea turtle

Animal reporting service

“When a dead animal or an animal in distress is spotted, people often do not know what to do or how to report it,” says Pingaro.

SOW offers a unique reporting service for any ocean animal sighting directly on its website. Anyone can take a picture of an animal while walking the beach or boating and upload the picture and fill out the online form with the specific sighting details.

To report a sighting, click here.

Using this “Report an Animal” feature for dead or distressed animals will immediately send a message to NOAA so they can respond with the dispatch of appropriate and available resources to either rescue an animal in distress or retrieve a dead animal on the shore so that a necropsy (an animal autopsy) can be performed. Being able to respond to animals even when they are dead is important for gathering critical information about cause of death in order for scientists and policy makers to better understand what is impacting the species.

Raising awareness

The key to helping these animals survive is engaging the public to raise more awareness of the animals that live here and provide tools for individuals to report what they see. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is responsible for the Large Whale Disentanglement Response Network and the Marine Mammal Stranding Network, which respond to animals (including turtles) that are dead or in distress.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Humpback whale

To help these network members (the Pacific Marine Mammal Center is a local member) perform their important work, it is critical to involve the community to gather more information on sightings of whales, dolphins, seals, sea lions, and turtles whether they are travelling up the Laguna coast, in distress, or washed ashore. By providing the community with tools to report what they see, we can get more eyes on the ocean to observe what is happening off of our coast, report animals in trouble, and help NOAA to quickly become alerted so they can coordinate with a local network member to respond.

Teaming up for positive change

SOW was created to collaborate and connect the local California community with the need to identify and report any animals on the waters from Santa Barbara to San Diego and beyond.

“We wanted to help engage more people in the effort to understand what is happening with the wildlife off of our coast,” states Kasa. “Many of these animals migrate through our local waters. Besides partnering with NOAA here in California, SOW has partnerships with research groups in Canada and Mexico to share information in hopes of better protecting these animals. These migratory animals know no international borders, so it is the responsibility of all of us working together to help them make a safe journey past our shores each year.”

“With such a long coastline and so many animals in our ocean, NOAA’s efforts here in California to protect wildlife require many partners. Saving Ocean Wildlife is assisting with a critical component of encouraging more reporting so we can get a better understanding of what is happening on the water. Working together with local organizations conducting research and rescue efforts, SOW will help improve the protection of species in dange,” said Justin Viezbicke, NOAA California Stranding Network Coordinator.

About Saving Ocean Wildlife

Saving Ocean Wildlife (SOW) is a nonprofit creating partnerships with scientists, policy makers, and people like you to save ocean wildlife. SOW is engaging the community to get eyes on the ocean to help identify, report, and monitor these animals.

Visit www.savingoceanwildlife.org for more information or to make a donation.