 Volume 13, Issue 3  |  January 8, 2021

Sally’s Fund receives gift of new vehicle 010821

Sally’s Fund receives gift of new vehicle from the Wayne Peterson Fund of the Laguna Community Foundation

Sally’s Fund this week received a happy surprise – the gift of a new vehicle to help with the nonprofit’s mission to provide needed transportation to seniors for free.

“Sally’s Fund is extremely appreciative to the Laguna Community Foundation for selecting our organization as a recipient of a gift from the Wayne Peterson Fund,” said Rachael Berger, executive director of the nonprofit. “We have been in need of a new vehicle for quite some time, and with the pandemic, we can only transport one person at a time in order to keep the elderly healthy. 

“With the cancellation of the local trolley, seniors fear riding the bus, and now that we’ve expanded to deliver groceries each week to 150 seniors sheltering in place, our new 2021 Honda Odyssey will be put to good use.”

Sally's Fund Santa

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Rachael Berger, executive director of Sally’s Fund, and driver Rick Robey (aka Santa)

Local artist Bill Atkins designed the beautifully colorful Sally’s Fund logo and attached it to the new vehicle. 

Atkins is well known around town for the logos, posters, and graphic designs he has created for local organizations including the Laguna Beach Garden Club, Fete de la Musique, and Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association, to mention just a few.

Berger added, “We have an incredibly supportive community that cares deeply for the senior population, and we are so grateful to carry on the legacy of our founder, Walter von Gremp, who was determined that seniors who no longer drive should be able to remain in their homes for as long as possible.” 

Sadly, Walter passed away recently at the age of 92. However, Sally’s Fund continues his mission to provide transportation and other services to make life easier for the frail elderly.

For more information about Sally’s Fund and to donate, go to www.sallysfund.org.

 

