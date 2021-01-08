NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 3  |  January 8, 2021

Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Annual Board 010821

Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Annual Board of Directors Installation set for January 14

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Board of Directors Installation, installing the 2021 Board of Directors, on Thursday, Jan 14 at 5:30 pm via Zoom.

J.J. Ballesteros, Chairman of the Board of Directors, will preside over the ceremonies. Mayor Bob Whalen will preside over the installation of the Board Officers.

The 2021 Board of Directors includes: J.J. Ballesteros – Chairman; Julie Laughton – Chairman Elect; Dave Rubel – Vice-Chairman; Doug Vogel – Treasurer; Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold – Secretary; Carmelit Green – Director; Mark Meisberger – Director; Reinhard Neubert – Director; Craig Strong – Director; Tyler Russell – Director; Jeff Redeker – Director; Jenna Cassidy – Director; and Hasty Honarkar – Director.

New board member Jenna Cassidy is a Partner and Principal Consultant at Laguna Ventures. Jenna brings with her over two decades of experience leading pioneering organizations in media, sports, fitness, health, and wellness. 

Having notable experience with both complex matrixed organizations and lean entrepreneurial ventures, Jenna’s specialty lies in developing business strategies, building and training teams, executing operational plans, and leading companies of all sizes to perform at the top of their game.

Also of note, Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold, former President and CEO, has agreed to stay on the board as its Secretary.

“We are excited,” said Sandy Morales, President & CEO. “Paula’s experience and success over the past two years will greatly enhance our board and mission!”

At the event, an award for the 2nd Annual Chamber Board Champion will be presented to an individual who has dedicated their time and talent in guiding new members, serving on committees, and engaging with the business community.

The Installation can be viewed post-event at www.lagunabeachchamber.org.

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce has served the businesses of Laguna Beach since 1917 as a tool for promoting commerce and allowing members to connect to one another and the community. 

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce’s core mission is to promote, represent, and support members of the business community. 

For more information on the Laguna Beach Chamber, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (949) 494-1018.

 

