 Volume 13, Issue 3  |  January 8, 2021

Police Files 010821

Police Files

At least five more locals report catalytic converters stolen from their vehicles

At least five more locals have reported the theft of catalytic converters from from their vehicles, following our story on Tuesday reporting at least four catalytic converter thefts, a fiery crash resulting in multiple arrests of suspects, and an ongoing investigation by LBPD.

The new reports came in on January 4 in the 30800 block of Coast Hwy, reporting the theft had occurred two days prior; on January 5 in the 1800 block of Glenneyre Street, reporting the theft had occurred three days prior; on January 5 in the 1400 block of Santa Cruz St, reporting the theft had occurred two days prior; on January 5 in the 2600 block of Solana Way, with the date of theft unknown; and on January 5 in the 1700 block of Glenneyre Street, with the date of theft unknown.

LBPD is investigating these thefts, along with the previous thefts reported.

Lt. Jim Cota urges residents to remain on guard and to report suspicious circumstances to LBPD, as a caller did on December 26, helping lead to the arrest of three suspects that evening. “Our citizens need to stay vigilant at all times of the day and night. Please report all suspicious persons to the PD.”

LBPD may be reached at 949.497.0701 in a non-emergency situation, or at 911 in an emergency situation.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

