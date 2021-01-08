NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 3  |  January 8, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 010821

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

January 8, 2021

Living in the dark ages

Dennis 5Beginning this Saturday, the sun will set at 5 p.m. and later. It’s a slow crawl at first out of the Dark Ages.

The long, cold winter for many is in full swing. Winter storms are generated, as are many of the thunderstorms of summer, from disturbances along the boundary between cold polar air and warm tropical air masses. These are the fronts where air masses of different temperatures and densities wage their perpetual war of instability and equilibrium. The disturbances may become intense low-pressure systems, churning over tens of thousands of square miles in a great counterclockwise sweep. 

Three key elements make a winter storm: cold air (below freezing temps facilitate the production of snow and ice); moisture (which forms clouds and precipitation); and lift (which raises the moist air to form clouds and causes precipitation – the collision of warm and cold air, creating a front).

In the Pacific, these disturbances form along the polar fronts off the east coast of Asia and travel northeastward toward Alaska, but some, particularly those forming along the mid-Pacific polar front, take a more southerly track, striking the United States as far south as Southern California, with more frequency during El Ninos, and less during La Ninas. 

Few Pacific storms cross the Rockies, but some do, redeveloping to the east. One region of such redevelopment lies east of the Colorado Rockies and the storms that come out of that region are called Colorado Cyclones. Another region of storm redevelopment is east of the Canadian Rockies from which come the so-called Alberta Cyclones (or Clippers). Both types take an eastward path, their most frequent ones converging over the Great Lakes. The lakes themselves are generators of severe local winter storms and forge other storms drifting northward that originate from the Gulf of Mexico and the Southern Plains.

On the east coast, winter storms often form along the Atlantic polar front from near the coast of Virginia and the Carolinas, and in the general area east of the Southern Appalachians. These are the notorious Cape Hatteras storms, Nor’easters, which develop to great intensity as they move up the coast, then drift seaward toward Iceland where they finally dissipate.

Because these storms form over water, they are difficult to forecast and occasionally surprise the Atlantic megalopolis with paralyzing snows. These crippling storms occur every winter with frequencies varying from year to year, but historically not one single winter has escaped the wrath of at least one of these monsters.

For some parts of the U.S., the Northern Rockies for example, storms with snow followed by cold are a threat from mid-September to mid-May. During one of the colder months from November to March, it is not unusual for several separate storms to affect some area across the continent. Intense winter storms are frequently accompanied by cold waves, ice or glaze, heavy snow, blizzards, or a combination of these, often in a single winter storm, with precipitation types changing several times as the storm passes. 

The common feature of these storms is the ability to completely immobilize large areas and to isolate and kill persons and livestock in their path. In the north, the severity of these storms makes their threat a seasonal one. Further south, the occasional penetration of severe winter storms into more moderate climates causes severe hardship and great loss of warm weather crops, like the March of 1993 mega-storm. 

Here in Southern California we’re basically immune from all this madness and that’s why we live here! 

ALOHA!

 

