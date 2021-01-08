NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 3  |  January 8, 2021

Deadline approaching for Bank of America 010821

Deadline approaching for Bank of America paid summer internship program

Summer may feel far away, but the deadline is fast approaching for civic-minded teens in Orange County to apply for Bank of America’s prestigious Student Leaders program, which provides paid summer internships at local nonprofits.

Each year, Bank of America selects 300 high school juniors and seniors across the country to participate, including four from Orange County. The 2021 online application process is now open through January 29. To apply, go here.

Last summer, the Student Leaders program was converted to a virtual format, with the Orange County students working with United Way of Orange County on a special project and learning firsthand how to work in a local organization. The program is part of the bank’s investment into education and workforce development for young adults to obtain job and leadership experience, while making a difference in their communities.

For more information about the Student Leaders program, go here.

 

