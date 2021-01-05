NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 2  |  January 5, 2021

COVID-19: 2,701 new cases and 29 new deaths reported in OC, 3 new cases in Laguna Beach 

Sadly, OC Health Care Agency reports that 1,972 people have died due to COVID-19 in Orange County, including 29 new deaths reported today (January 7). There have been “less than five deaths” of Laguna Beach residents to date.

The county reported 2,701 new cases of COVID-19 in OC today. There have been 177,733 cumulative cases to date.

ICU capacity remains very low and hospitalization numbers very high. The percentage of adult ICU beds currently available in OC is 5.6 percent unadjusted and 0 percent adjusted.* 33 percent of ventilators are currently available countywide.

The county reports that 2,251 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (+2 since yesterday’s report – includes ICU); 502 are in ICU (+17 since yesterday’s report).

The county reports that there have been 550 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laguna Beach to date, including three new cases reported today and 45 new cases reported since last Thursday’s report.

The county estimates 106,962 “recovered cases” according to its data criteria.

*Adjusted ICU capacity takes into account the percentage of COVID-19 positive patients in the ICU (the higher the percentage of COVID-19 positive patients in the ICU, the more the adjustment).

