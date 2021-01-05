NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 2  |  January 5, 2021

Ruminations about the Year of the Ox 010521

Ruminations about the Year of the Ox, not to mention the Year of the Sheep

By Lynette Brasfield

Imagine my chagrin when I found out that, according to the Chinese Zodiac, my birth year was the Year of the Sheep! I mean, sheep aren’t known for being witty, brave, or independent-minded, qualities to which I have always aspired. Nor do sheep age gracefully.

And those chins! (Or lack of them.)

Then I discovered that 1955 could also be considered the Year of the Goat.

I felt marginally better. At least goats were known to be obstinate and capricious, not necessarily traits to celebrate, but closer to the truth when it comes to my character.

And in Laguna, they protect us from fires by grazing grassy fuel, which is admirable.

At last I realized that GOAT also stands for Greatest Of All Time. Which sounds good, but Greatest at What? There’s the rub.

But enough about me.

Ruminations about goat

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Goats have their uses

This year, 2021, is the Year of the Ox. And that’s no yoke. (See earlier comment about aspirations to be “witty.”)

More accurately, the Year of the Ox begins on February 12 (Chinese Lunar New Year’s Day) and lasts until January 30, 2022. The Chinese Zodiac takes 12 years to complete. The zodiac animals are, in order: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig. 

According to Asian astrologers, the ox denotes “the hard work, positivity, and honesty that will be manifested in all of us in the coming 12 months.” 

“All of us” seems wildly optimistic, right? But who am I to rain on an ox’s parade?

However, 2021 isn’t going to be all fun and games. The zodiac website continues: “This is going to be a year when we will fully feel the weight of our responsibilities, a year when it is necessary to double our efforts to accomplish anything at all.”

Now, that I believe. Here’s to the success of vaccinations! 

Last year was the Year of the Rat. (Seems appropriate, given the plague of COVID-19, not to mention…well, I won’t. Time to move on.)

Ruminations about Costa Rica

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo 

“Sometimes you just have to take the bull – or the ox – by the horns.” (photo from 2019 in Costa Rica)

So let’s talk about me again.

Apparently this year, Goat people “might encounter some difficulties in maintaining their focus, they might lose their calm and also some money. At the same time, they need to control their behavior and watch what they say, so they don’t get in trouble.”

That’s a tall order any year for me. 

But I’m liking the Year of the Ox overall. Plodding teamwork seems the perfect antidote to 2020’s chaos and craziness, don’t you think?

To check out your horoscope for the Year of the Ox, visit: www.thechinesezodiac.org.

Happy new year!

 

