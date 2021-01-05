NewLeftHeader

 January 5, 2021

Laguna Art Museum announces 39th Annual 010521

Laguna Art Museum announces 39th Annual California Cool Art Auction

On January 11, Laguna Art Museum will open its 39th annual California Cool Art Auction. With works by over 100 of California’s most coveted artists, the museum-curated auction be conducted online via Artsy and will feature special virtual content from the museum during an extended preview month.

Thanks to the museum’s long-standing relationships with California artists and galleries, and their generosity in supporting the institution, California Cool Art Auction will include highly desirable works by both established and emerging artists. 

Laguna Art Museum’s highly-anticipated event is the longest-running benefit art auction in California, with proceeds supporting the museum’s mission of collecting and preserving California art, providing critically acclaimed exhibitions, and enhancing art education. 

Laguna Art Tracy Sylvester Harris

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Tracey Sylvester Harris, “Horizons (detail),” 2020

The auction lots will be on view inside the museum from January 11 through February 6, contingent upon safe reopening guidelines from the California Department of Public Health’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. The museum will once again partner with Artsy, the leading resource for learning about and collecting art, for online viewing and bidding through February 6.

Art aficionados around the world will find related content on the museum’s digital platforms during the preview month, and event sponsors will receive special virtual content from Aaron Bastian of Bonham’s.

Featured artists include: Lita Albuquerque; Daniel Angeles; Charles Arnoldi; Natalie Arnoldi; Ken Auster; Eddie Barbini; Marlo Bartels; Mark Beck; Paul Béliveau; Kelly Berg; Maria Bertrán; Paul Binnie; John Botz; Morris Broderson; Mildred Bryant Brooks; Laurie Brown; Lyn Burke; Sandra Jones Campbell; Mark Chamberlain; Mindy Cherri; Alex Couwenberg; Kimerlee Curyl; Stacy D’Aguiar; Paul Darrow; Deborah Davidson; Laddie John Dill; Jorg Dubin; Heidi Dobrott; Julie Easton; David Eddington; Cheryl Ekstrom; Ned Evans; Paulden Evans; Baldemar Fierro; Kaori Fukuyama; Jacques Garnier; Gianne de Genevraye; Eric Gerdau; Jimi Gleason; James Gobel; Joe Goode; Kristina Grace; Rudolf Grossman; Kenny Harris; Tracey Sylvester Harris; Danny Heller; George; Scot Heywood; Chris Hite; Nicholas Hunt; Kelsey Irvin; Kathy Jones; Jeff Juhlin; Catherine Kaleel and Aaron Berg; Sherry Karver; G. Ray Kerciu; Jeremy Kidd; Mary-Austin Klein; Peter Krasnow; David Krovblit; Roger Kuntz; Tom Lamb; Charles Levier; Kristin Leachman; Dave Lefner; Kim MacConnel; Victoria Macmillan; Adam Mars; Claudia Marseille; John Mason; Jay D. McCafferty; Danny McCaw; Dan McCleary; Elizabeth McGhee; Scott McMillin; Pierce Meehan; Yevgeniya Mikhailik; David Milton; Geoff Mitchell; Mia Moore; Lena Moross; Andy Moses; Gwynn Murrill; Kenton Nelson; Glenn Ness; Michael Obermeyer; Fabia Panjarian; Kenton Parker; David Allan Peters; Jeff Peters; Snezana Petrovic; Astrid Preston; Bret Price; Gregory Price; Robert Redding; Gregg Renfrow; Richard Reiner; Chris Richter; Matthew Rolston; Jerry Rothman; Ed Ruscha; Brittany Ryan; Carol Saindon; Bradford Salamon; Carmen Salazar and Caleb Siemon; Marco Sassone; Daniela Schweitzer; Jeff Sewell; Adam Silverman; Gerard Basil Stripling; Robert Szot; Don Suggs; Cecil Touchon; Clay Vorhes; Stephanie Weber; Roger Weik; Andrea Welton; Kirsten Whalen; Andy Wing; Joy Wolf; William Wray; and Scott Yeskel. 

Laguna Art Museum is the museum of California art. It collects, cares for, and exhibits works of art that were created by California artists or represent the life and history of the state. 

Through its permanent collection, its special loan exhibitions, its educational programs, and its library and archive, the museum enhances the public’s knowledge and appreciation of California art of all periods and styles and encourages art-historical scholarship in this field. 

Laguna Art Museum stands just steps from the Pacific Ocean in our beautiful Laguna Beach. The museum is proud to continue the tradition of the Laguna Beach Art Association, founded in 1918 by the early California artists who fostered a vibrant arts community. The gallery that the association built in 1929 is part of today’s Laguna Art Museum.

For more information, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Dr.

 

