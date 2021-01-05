NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 2  |  January 5, 2021

Suspects arrested following fiery crash after allegedly attempting to remove catalytic converter from a vehicle; at least four other locals report converters being stolen from their vehicles

LBPD is investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts that have occurred recently, including at least four reports in the last 10 days.

On Saturday, December 26, shortly after midnight, Laguna Beach Police officers responded to a suspicious incident in the area of Myrtle Street and North Coast Hwy. The reporting caller said that “there was a male underneath a Toyota Prius.”

The caller further stated that it appeared the male was removing something from the vehicle, which he thought to be a catalytic converter. The subject then reportedly entered an older Dodge minivan and left the scene heading northbound on North Coast Hwy.

A Laguna Beach Police officer spotted the possible suspect’s vehicle passing her in the 600 block of High Drive. As the officer made a U-turn, the suspect’s vehicle then appeared to accelerate away.

Another officer located the vehicle on fire shortly thereafter in the 500 block of Poplar Street.

Police Files van on fire

Photos courtesy of LBPD

The Laguna Beach Fire Department responded, knocking down the vehicle fire and the spread of the fire to a nearby hillside. At the same time, police searched for the suspects while first maintaining a strong perimeter.

The Orange County Sheriff’s helicopter “Duke” provided air support during the search. 

Corporal Fillers’ K9, Ranger, was also called to the scene and was able to locate two suspects hiding in the 300 block of Harold Drive, according to LBPD Lt. Jim Cota. Kong Vang, 42, and Youa Moua, 27, were taken into custody on charges of allegedly resisting/delaying arrest.

Shortly thereafter, another officer found Mong Vang, 34, hiding nearby inside a large succulent bush. He was taken in custody and found to be in possession of burglary tools. He was charged with possession of burglary tools and for allegedly resisting/delaying arrest. Additionally, he was also arrested on two felony no-bail warrants.

Arson investigators later took custody of the burned vehicle and will be inspecting it at their tow yard to determine the cause of the fire.

Police Files van burnout

An investigation is underway concerning possible additional charges for those arrested. According to Lt. Cota, “some [catalytic converters] were found burned inside the fleeing vehicle that caught fire.”

Lt. Cota commended the original caller of the potential theft, “Our citizens need to stay vigilant at all times of the day and night. Please report all suspicious persons to the PD.”

LBPD may be reached at 949.497.0701 in a non-emergency situation, or at 911 in an emergency situation.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

