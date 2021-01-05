NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 2  |  January 5, 2021

Third Street Writers launches weekly “From Laguna with Love” column in Stu News

Third Street Writers, Laguna Beach’s local nonprofit writing group, is thrilled to partner with Stu News Laguna to launch its latest project, a community-wide weekly column entitled “From Laguna with Love.”

The column, which will be written by members of Third Street, as well as members of the general public, will feature personal stories (anecdotes of up to 200 words and longer pieces up to 750 words) that celebrate only-in-Laguna moments. Photographs will also be part of the feature. It will appear in Stu News every Friday.

“We hope to showcase the incidents, moments, and experiences that represent our one-of-a-kind community,” says Third Street president Amy Francis Dechary. “With all of the challenges created by the pandemic and lockdown, we want to provide an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate our town.”

Third Street graphic

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Third Street Writers launches weekly column in Stu News

The feature will focus on the wide range of experiences people have in Laguna Beach, whether they live, work, or visit here.

“Expanding this project to seek contributions from the general public is very exciting,” says Dechary. “We’re hopeful the stories will reflect a cross-section of people. Sharing our stories – whether they’re funny, sad, insightful, or simply a reflection of daily interactions – is a great way to embrace our community.”

To help people share their stories, Third Street Writers will host a free Zoom meeting to explain the process of going from idea to finished written product.

“We know the writing process can be intimidating,” says Third Street board member Theresa Keegan, “but it doesn’t need to be that way. We’ll guide would-be writers through the creative writing process in the Zoom meeting, and also be available to assist them throughout this year-long project.”

Third Street Endora

Courtesy of Endora’s Facebook page

The first column in the series, written by Dennis Piszkiewicz, is titled “Drag Bingo” and celebrates Endora from Main Street Bar & Cabaret 

Keegan and other Third Street members will be leading the Zoom workshop on Saturday, Jan 30 from 10-11 a.m. The workshop can be accessed by clicking here. (Meeting ID: 412 173 3638 Passcode: 3rdSt)

If you or someone you know has a Laguna experience to share, you can submit your story or photo for consideration by clicking here.

Anyone with questions about “From Laguna with Love” can contact Dechary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Third Street Writers is a 501(3)(c) nonprofit dedicated to fostering the written word throughout Laguna. The group holds a weekly writers’ workshop on Zoom and published its fourth anthology Beach Reads: Adrift in September.

To learn more about Third Street Writers, visit www.thirdstreetwriters.org, follow on Instagram @thirdstreetwriters and on Facebook.

 

