 Volume 13, Issue 2  |  January 5, 2021

Steel sworn in as U.S. Congresswoman

Former Orange County Board of Supervisor Michelle Steel was sworn in as a member of the United States House of Representatives on Sunday, Jan. 3, to represent California’s 48th Congressional District.

Steel won the seat in the November election beating one-term Democrat incumbent Harley Rouda, garnering 51 percent of the vote. The final margin of victory was just over 8,000 votes on a total of nearly 400,000 cast.

“This is my American dream, and I am honored and humbled to serve my community as one of the first Korean-American women ever elected to Congress,” said Steel following the swearing-in. “Taking the oath of office to represent the nation that has blessed me with so many opportunities is a moment I will never forget.”

Steel retired from her seat on the Board of Supervisors last week after serving for six years, including two as the chairwoman in 2017 and 2020.

“As the Chairwoman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, I was committed to supporting businesses owners and workers, fighting against high and unfair taxes, supporting our seniors, and making sure our veterans receive the care they so rightly deserve,” said Steel.

Prior to serving as the supervisor for the Second District, she served two terms on the State Board of Equalization as one of the state’s 12 constitutional officers – the nation’s only elected tax board – where she represented more than nine million residents, including all of Orange County. At the time, Steel was the highest-ranking Korean-American elected official in the United States.

Born in South Korea, Rep. Steel lived in Japan before emigrating to the United States. She has been married to her husband Shawn for 39 years. They have two daughters.

California’s 48th district includes Laguna Beach, Aliso Viejo, Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Laguna Niguel, Newport Beach, Seal Beach, the unincorporated area of Midway City, and portions of Garden Grove, Santa Ana, and Westminster. 

Meanwhile, Rouda, Steel’s November opponent and an Emerald Bay resident, has already announced his intentions to attempt to regain the seat in 2022 and is actively fundraising to do so.

 

