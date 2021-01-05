NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 2  |  January 5, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 010521

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

January 5, 2021

Some swell action recently

Dennis 5We’ve been getting some pretty consistent swells as of late with generally good conditions, as incoming strong Pacific systems are moving in at a more southerly latitude, the way it should be. We’ve already had more surf since mid-December than we had almost all of last winter.

How about last Thursday’s spectacular sunset? It was definitely in my all-time top ten. The colors were off the charts. Speaking of sunsets, in just four days the sun will begin setting at 5 p.m.; by the end of this month it will set at 5:18, and by the end of February it will set at 5:48.

Local ocean temps are still hanging in there at around 58 degrees, around two degrees above normal for early January. Our warmest January water temp was 63 in 1995 and our coldest was 49 in 1949.

While we’re on the subject of January 1949, this week is the anniversary of the record-breaking cold spell that lasted almost a week from January 5-11, 1949. How cold was it? Kids were building snow people at Top of the World, thanks to over two and a half inches of snow that stayed on the ground for nearly an entire day! Both high and low temps were shattered over the course of that week in most communities of not only Southern California, but much of the far west and desert southwest, and many of those records still stand to this day.

For instance, downtown L.A. recorded a burly 28 degrees one morning with a high that day of 43! Downtown Laguna shivered in 24-degree cold with an unofficial 19 out in the Canyon. Those records remain intact. Big Bear Lake recorded a minus 12. Palm Springs plummeted to 17. San Diego reported a 29, the only time in their long history that they recorded a sub-freezing minimum temp. 

Las Vegas sank to eight degrees with a whopping 16.7 inches of snow! Their high temp that day was 32, the coldest by far of all time and the only time ever that the mercury failed to rise above freezing for the maximum temp! Their normal January high temp is 57.3 and their average low is 33.6. Phoenix had two inches of the white stuff and Flagstaff recorded its coldest temp ever with minus 23 with a high of 0. Tucson collected nearly a foot of snow, the most ever for a one-day total and that record still stands, and the list goes on.

What was the reason for all this madness? A displaced polar vortex actually happened west of the Continental Divide, and it was one of the strongest on record, powered by an unusually strong high pressure over Western Canada with a central pressure of 1,062 millibars or 31.34 inches of mercury. This vortex was riding on the edge of an equally strong low-pressure trough that reached as far south as the tip of Baja, California, as a deep upper-level low was parked just off Point Conception, so all the ingredients were in place for some unprecedented atmospheric dramatics. 

At one point in Santa Barbara there was not only snow, but also hail, sleet, and thunder all working in concert with the white stuff. Nothing like that wild and crazy week has happened since. My Pop took pictures of the snow that week in Laguna but I lost all of those photos in the Laguna fire on October 27, 1993. My Pop also had photos of the 1939 tropical storm but those photos also went up in flames. Too bad! 

See y’all on Friday, ALOHA!

 

