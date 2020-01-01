NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 1  |  January 1, 2020

Guest Column The 2020 Blurs 010121

Guest Column

The 2020 Blurs

By Christine Fugate

I am sitting on the PCH beach boardwalk, counting down the minutes to 2021. This past year holds the record for my second-worst year ever. My family, friends, and I have been riding the pandemic merry-go-round with a few hopping off, and, as my girlfriend said about her father, “changing their address to heaven.”

A little girl chases the birds on the beach, giggling innocently. My eyes fill with tears as I try “choose joy,” the 2020 call for sanity. My vision blurs, and the horizon fades. This blur happens quite frequently, even when I’m not crying.

Two days ago, I marched myself to Laguna Beach’s legendary optometrist Dr. Susan Hartley. I was convinced my eyesight had long surpassed drugstore readers. She generously spent two hours doing every test, only to declare that I had perfect vision. The main culprit was this little box that sits before me as I type: my computer. 

The 2020 Christine

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Vavoom Studios

Christine Fugate

 “I have Zoomitis,” I added. She laughed. Kind of. Yes, dear comrades, eight months ago, a new four-letter word began to wreak havoc on our lives: Zoom. I know this “technology” has turned the Internet into a massive Brady Bunch grid allowing for school, work, and Netflix viewing parties, but destruction is occurring beyond those thin black lines. 

Allow me to explain. My production company is barely keeping its doors open. Fortunately, I also teach film at Chapman University. Every morning, I dress in sweatpants and a nice blouse, put on lipstick, and shuffle in my pink fuzzy slippers to the dining table where I log onto Zoom. In front of my computer, I attend meetings, teach class, advise in office hours. I smile, speak, and keep my camera on, except when I need to shove down Active Culture Whole Bowl. After eight hours, I shuffle, not walk, to the kitchen where I contemplate dinner, a.k.a. what does DoorDash want to cook for me tonight. 

My bum is now the shape of my dining room chair, my feet hurt, and my IQ is plummeting. I have decided that Zoom is a RAS: Rapidly Aging Software. I attempt yoga and hiking, but frankly, it’s doing nothing for this rapidly aging body. My brain has turned to mush. Just yesterday, I gave someone the wrong home address. 

The 2020 blurry

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Chapman University

The 2020 Blurs 

Why should you care about my battles with this Rapidly Aging Software? Because in 2021, the Zoomers in your life may begin to behave differently. For example, your elementary school kid may start to argue for a later curfew and insist on using your car keys. Toddlers might ask for playdates without adult supervision, and if White Claw comes in a sippy cup. As for your spouse or partner, I’m single and am not sure what to say. My best piece of advice would be to buy diapers and wipes. Now.

On the flip side, your high schooler may ask, “How was your day, Mom?” or “Would you like for me to run to Ralphs?” Slowly close your jaw, smile, and hand over your grocery list. Toddlers might clean up Legos instead of swallowing them. As for adults, perhaps Medicare will lower the age so we can hire aids to help us remember where we live.

The sun sets, and I try to sit in “gratitude for a moment.” I stand up and feel a huge splinter in my flat bum. Of course, there are 842 minutes left in 2020. Tears flow; vision blurs.

In 2021, we need to wear masks, get vaccinated, and get our kids back to school. And when your kids do return, be sure to send along a gift card or five to their teachers. They are surely going to need money for glasses, Tylenol, and tweezers. 

Once the pandemic ends, Christine Fugate will spend 2021 searching for the fountain of youth.

 

