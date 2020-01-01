NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 1  |  January 1, 2020

Waymakers receives generous donations from Ebell Club of Laguna Beach

Waymakers, a nonprofit organization that builds safer communities by helping individuals make their way through conflict and crisis to a place of strength and stability, has been chosen as the only nonprofit to be adopted by the Ebell Club of Laguna Beach this holiday season. 

A large donation of clothes, undergarments, toys, and games were gifted to Waymakers’ Laguna Beach Youth Shelter, which serves as a “safe haven” for homeless, runaway, abused, and at-risk youth. 

The Ebell Club of Laguna Beach, formerly called the Junior Women’s Club, was founded in 1933 and is comprised of women who give back to the Laguna Beach community through philanthropic and volunteer events. Today, the group provides scholarships to Laguna Beach High School students and supports the community through a variety of events and projects. 

Waymakers receives tree

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Donations under the Waymakers Christmas tree 

Donations from the Ebell Club of Laguna Beach were dropped off at the door for the children at the shelter, due to COVID-19 restrictions, with the goal of celebrating together in 2021. Since opening its doors 42 years ago, Waymakers’ Laguna Beach Youth Shelter has helped hundreds of homeless, runaway, and struggling Orange County youth and their families between ages 11 and 17, most who are trying to cope with issues kids should never face, such as early-childhood trauma. 

“We are so grateful for the community members from Ebell Club who have continued to give gifts and household items to the Laguna Beach Youth Shelter this year,” said Carol Carlson, program director at Waymakers. “As our needs have increased, so has our community’s generosity, and we could not have provided our services without this assistance.” 

The shelter’s mission goes beyond a place to stay, providing a place for homeless, runaway, and at-risk youth 24/7, 365 days a year. As emergency crisis and intervention programs, the Laguna Beach Youth Shelter aims to achieve family strengthening and reunification, homeless prevention, diversion of at-risk youth from the juvenile justice system, and school drop-out prevention. 

In addition to providing youth with a safe haven and protection from the dangers of the streets, the shelters also provide youth and their families with professional comprehensive services including individual, group and family therapy, academic support, job/career readiness, life skills, and aftercare. The trained staff has an excellent success rate of reuniting children with their families, at over 90 percent, by finding solutions to their complex challenges. 

For more information on Waymakers, visit www.waymakersoc.org.

 

