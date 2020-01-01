NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 1  |  January 1, 2020

Laguna Beach artist Gerard Stripling has responded creatively to COVID-19 restrictions during the holiday season with his latest sculpture titled Loveseat Conversations, currently on exhibit on the front lawn of City Hall

The project is part of the “Fostering Creativity in a Time of Crisis Grant” awarded to Laguna Beach artists and funded by Wayne Peterson through the Laguna Beach Community Foundation and facilitated by the City’s Arts Commission

 

