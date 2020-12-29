NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 104  |  December 29, 2020

COVID-19: 4,514 new cases and 27 new deaths reported 123020

COVID-19: 4,514 new cases and 27 new deaths reported in OC, 10 new cases in Laguna Beach

Sadly, OC Health Care Agency reports that 1,874 people have died due to COVID-19 in Orange County, including 27 new deaths reported today (December 30). There have been “less than five deaths” of Laguna Beach residents to date.

The county reported 4,514 new cases of COVID-19 today, marking a seven-day surge of 21,753 new cases and 156,573 cumulative cases to date. 

ICU capacity remains very low and hospitalization numbers very high. The percentage of adult ICU beds currently available in OC is 5.9 percent unadjusted and 0 percent adjusted.* 40 percent of ventilators are currently available countywide.

The county reports that 2,145 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (+39 since yesterday’s report – includes ICU); 479 are in ICU (+6 since yesterday’s report).

The county reports that there have been 503 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laguna Beach to date, including 10 new cases reported today and 52 new cases reported since last Wednesday’s report.

Anaheim experienced an increase of 718 new cases today; Santa Ana experienced an increase of 718 new cases today.

The county estimates 86,873 “recovered cases” according to its data criteria.

For questions about the data presented by the county, call (714) 834-2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the data dashboard, click here.

COVID-19 numbers are updated daily by Stu News Laguna and reported on our social media pages @StuNewsLaguna. 

*From OC Health Care Agency: Adjusted ICU capacity takes into account the percentage of COVID-19 positive patients in the ICU (the higher the percentage of COVID-19 positive patients in the ICU, the more the adjustment).

COVID 19 County 12 30 20 1

COVID 19 County 12 30 20 2

COVID 19 County 12 30 20 3

Orange County COVID-19 case data as of December 30, as reported by the county; click here to visit page that is updated daily

 

